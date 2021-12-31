The next F1 world championship will start without the presence of Kimi Raikkonen, retired from racing at the end of the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Finn, who thus ended his career at the wheel of Alfa Romeo, closed a twenty-year period in the top flight, characterized by the victory of the world title in 2007, still the last Ferrari driver to have succeeded in such a feat.

Curiously, the beginning and the end of the adventure of Iceman in the Circus it took shape with the same team: the Sauber. The Swiss manufacturer, in fact, gave Raikkonen the opportunity to make his Formula 1 debut in 2001, to then welcome it back, in 2019, under the official name of Alfa Romeo. In the second half of 2000, then 20-year-old Kimi had the great opportunity to play the first tests in F1 behind the wheel of the Swiss single-seater on the Mugello, under the eyes of the former Sporting Director of the team Beat Zehnder.

The latter, recently interviewed by RacingNews365, recalled that session, which saw the Finn struggling with serious physical problems: “He was rehearsing with Pedro Diniz – commented – and quickly reached the same lap time levels. At that point, he had major physical problems. Mugello is not the best track for a rookie to start testing because it is physically very demanding. Kimi he could not keep his neck upright after three rounds. So we did a three-lap stint, interspersed with a 15-minute break, and then another three laps of stints. Josef Leberer – Sauber’s physiotherapist- he practiced massages during his sleep, but it was soon realized that he was a talent. In fact, right after the test, we decided to focus on him “.

In addition, Zehnder revealed other ‘behind the scenes’ on Raikkonen’s physical preparation approaching his F1 debut, as well as a significant obstacle to obtaining the Super license: “Peter Sauber – he added – had to convince all the team principals, the FIA ​​and Bernie Ecclestone, for the super license to Kimi. We’ve had some team principals like Ron Dennis, at the time at McLaren, that was completely contrary. He said it would completely destroy the drivers market if we brought young guys into F1 with no experience. Kimi had played 23 races in Formula Renault, so he had missed two or three series. However, thanks to Peter, he got his license and, thanks to Josef, he was able to drive a Formula 1 car physically. Yet, after the test, we asked Raikkonen to spend a month with Josef in the Austrian Alps. He was furious, because he wanted to go back to Finland. At that point – he concluded – we told him that if he wanted to become a Formula 1 driver, we would have to work with him. For the first two days, he didn’t speak to Josef, he was so angry ”.