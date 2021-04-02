The fire broke out in a patient room and the clinic had to be partially evacuated. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

B.A person died in a fire in a clinic in the Berlin district of Zehlendorf. Five other patients were injured early Friday morning, three of them seriously, a fire department spokesman said. The cause of the fire was initially not known.

Up to 100 emergency services extinguished the flames. The fire brigade wrote on Twitter that they were on duty for around three hours until 7 a.m. There was a fire in a patient room on the second floor of the clinic, and the fire alarm system sounded the alarm at around 4 a.m., said the fire department spokesman. “There was also a lot of smoke.” The part of the building had been evacuated.

A ward of the hospital is affected, said clinic manager Florian Kell. Other wards had also been cleared for safety reasons, and the patients had been moved to other parts of the building.