“We are implementing solutions to ensure the healthcare response directly to the patient’s home, avoiding an inappropriate recourse to the hospital, which today diverts important economic resources from treatment. We must bring chronic conditions and multiple pathologies to the territory” said Maurizio Zega, president of the Order of Nursing Professions of Rome (OPI Roma), speaking at the symposium “Excellence and innovation in nursing education”, a launch event for the new Master’s degree course in Nursing and Obstetric Sciences, at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome.