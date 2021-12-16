They are standing there in all seriousness, hands in pockets, heads in the collar: Tom (19), Bart (20), Karin (18), Martijn (24) and Stefan (19). All five are “successors,” they say, ready to take over their parents’ farms.

Thursday evening they each drove a tractor through the fog to the demonstration against the arrival of the data center from Facebook to Zeewolde, flashing lights on. And now they stand here, right in front of the town hall behind a hastily placed demarcation of plastic red fences, while a colorful procession of dozens of climate activists with drums, horns, flags and flashlights enter the Raadhuisplein.

Also read the research story of NRC: The arrival of the huge Facebook data center affects almost all interests in Zeewolde



This is not your average council meeting, tweeted the British broadcaster BBC, which traveled to Zeewolde this week for a report on Facebook in Zeewolde, which the city council will vote on this Thursday evening. It shows the enormous interest in the issue, after Zeewolde was able to prepare the plans in relative silence for the past two years. Critics are suddenly crowding each other in the national media with visions of the consequences of the so-called ‘hyperscales’ for agriculture, energy, land speculation and support for wind turbines. Stricter criteria for data centers were announced this week in the coalition agreement.

Thus, Facebook became the totem on which everyone could project their beliefs. Farmers are angry at the loss of valuable arable land, climate activists denounce the squandering of subsidized green electricity, nature lovers who love the landscape, critical citizens see a government operating in the backroom of big business at the expense of the taxpayer.

Climate flags are not quite the style of the four farmer’s sons and the farmer’s daughter on the square. They care about the water. The farms they live in all obtain their water from the Hoge Vaart, the canal along the future data center of Facebook. Facebook will soon draw large amounts of cooling water from that speed.

The five young farmers speak with a determination that betrays years of farming experience: “There is already an irrigation ban.” “The water gets dirty and salty.” “If the groundwater level drops because of Facebook, we farmers will be blamed again.”

They really don’t understand why the government wants to sell the beautiful farmland to an American company. And not only them – there are dozens of honking tractors around the town hall.

One Christmas ball lost

Five meters next to the young farmers, Gert-Jan Mellink, dog by his side, is holding a large Extinction Rebellion banner. Mellink, a former primary school principal, is a newcomer to the action front. After the Climate March, he reported to the Almere branch of the climate activists. The short-lived occupation of the town hall in Zeewolde on Monday morning was his debut on the barricades.

Also read: Under pressure from Facebook, the government arranged priority over the power grid



On Thursday afternoon he spoke with Yvonne van Bruggen, councilor on behalf of PvdA/GroenLinks, who is in favour. It was a tough conversation, says Mellink. Van Bruggen was shocked by the occupation and only wanted to talk in the presence of mayor Gerrit Jan Gorter. “And that while we are very sweet,” says Mellink. “One Christmas bauble was lost during the occupation, that’s all.”

Half an hour later, the most important council meeting in the history of the village starts in The Lux conference center. It starts with a series of speakers – all opponents. When the councilors speak, the atmosphere changes. All that national attention, protests and angry emails have brought the nineteen councilors closer together. They can decide it just fine locally, they say – whatever the rest of the country thinks. And they also dare to vote in favour, contrary to national public opinion, the House of Representatives and the coalition agreement.

While the tractors drive off outside, honking their horns, the council votes 11 in favor and 8 against, for the data center. The square in front of the town hall has emptied out.