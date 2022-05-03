The area surrounding the apartment complex has been cordoned off with police tapes and surrounding roads have also been closed. A team from the Special Interventions Service (DSI) is present, as are negotiators from the police and the Quick Responsive Team from the fire service. “We are trying to start a conversation with the man,” said a spokesman for the Central Netherlands police. The man’s family would also assist the negotiator.

Meanwhile, an arrest team has entered the house by forcing the door and the confused man has been arrested. A shot was fired and the man was taken away by ambulance. He could still walk independently. The complex is currently under investigation to determine whether it is safe. As soon as there is green light, the residents, who have been received at the local town hall, hear that they can return to their homes.

More than thirty homes in the complex are being evacuated. Residents are picked up with vans from the municipality of Zeewolde and collected in the town hall.

The residents are very frightened. The confused man has been causing unrest for years and always makes a lot of noise. According to the upstairs neighbour, a young woman who does not want her name in the newspaper, nothing is being done with the many complaints that have already been submitted to housing corporation Woonpalet. “This was to be expected.” The housing association could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

