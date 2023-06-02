What do you do when the general practitioner threatens to disappear from the village and there is not enough help for the growing number of elderly people? In Zeeland, residents are allowed to think for themselves about how the care can best be maintained. “There are some nice presents in there.”
Cornelleke Blok, Ellen van Gaalen
Latest update:
18:12
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Zeelanders #decide #care #presents
Leave a Reply