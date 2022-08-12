Film is Aron’s great passion. As a child he regularly used his parents’ camera and in group 4 his first film was a fact. Years later, the Middelburger has made his dream come true and is making his way as a director. In addition, he is studying literature studies, but that is purely for the purpose of deepening his films.

Aron thinks that the love for film may have been born from the fact that he used to stutter. “I find it fascinating how you can send viewers into a certain angle through film. I could really put my eggs into that.” Aron watched hundreds of movies. “Before corona I went to the cinema two to three times a week. Then I picked something based on the title and did not delve further into the story. That’s how I learned that there is something beautiful in every production. That can be in dialogues, but also in images or in the music.”