The range of electric cars of the Chinese brand Zeekr for Europe it expands with the SUV X, with a purely urban and European style. It was born on Geely SEA platformdesigned for electric cars and also used by Volvo for the EX30 and from Smart for the #1 SUV. Technically it is offered in a traction version 271hp rear or traction integral with 428 HP. CATL’s 69 kW lithium battery delivers more 400 km in WLTP.

Zeekr X electric SUV

With a length of 4,432 mm, a height of 1,566 mm and a wheelbase of 2,750 mm, the Zeekr X is an electric urban SUV. The doors use a frameless designelegant in its simplicity. To further enhance their aesthetics, the window seals are hidden, creating a quasi transition seamless between the sheet metal and the glass.

Zeekr X

The door mirrors are also frameless, reducing the frontal area and contributing, together with the retractable door handles, to reduce air resistanceimproving the drag coefficient which is only 0.28 cd.

The rear lights, which span the full width of the tailgate, are made of lightweight organic glass material and incorporate 229 LEDswith the white illuminated “ZEEKR” logo in the center.

Zeekr X

Despite the compact external dimensions, the interior of this electric SUV from Zeekr offers plenty of space both front and rear. To make the passenger compartment even more welcoming, there is a panoramic roof in the form of an arch with an area of ​​1.21 square meters.

Zeekr X motor, battery and range

The Zeeker X electric SUV is equipped with a 69 kWh lithium battery with NMC cells from CATL. With an electric motor from 200 kW (272 hp) and 343 Nm integrated on the rear axle, together with the third generation silicon carbide inverter, the version Long Range of the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The declared autonomy is approx 440kmaccording to WLTP approval.

The version privilege of the Zeeker X instead is equipped with a second engine on the front axle, bringing the maximum power of the powertrain to 315 kW (428 HP) and 543 Nm of torque. This allows the electric vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 secondsoffering all-wheel drive and better control on the road.

Lithium battery with CATL NMC cells

The vehicle is equipped with a integrated heat pump in the climate control system, which uses energy from the outside air to heat the passenger compartment. As for recharging, the Zeeker X features a 150 kW DC charging capacity, which allows you to fill the battery from 0 to 80% in less than 30 minutes. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 22 kW on-board AC chargerwhich allows you to make a full charge in about four hours.

Zeekr X trim features

On the Zeekr X electric SUV, the front suspension is equipped with shock absorbers MacPherson and coil springs, while the rear suspension is a 5 arms with coil springs. The rear subframe supports filled with fluid they provide additional insulation from road surface irregularities.

Zeekr X lateral

To help drivers maintain control in challenging conditions such as snow and ice, the Zeekr traction control system (ZTCS), extremely responsive. This system is ten times faster than conventional traction control systems as it monitors wheel slip not using wheel speed sensors, but by directly monitoring the rotation of the traction motor itself.

Furthermore, the body structure combines intelligent materials, with 73% made up of high strength steel, to ensure high levels of safety while reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. The occupant safety cell is designed in such a way that it can support a weight of up to nine tons on the roofdemonstrating its effectiveness.

Zeekr X infotainment

As far as infotainment is concerned, the Zeekr X is equipped with a intelligent cockpit with cutting-edge technology. The high definition instrument cluster from 8.8 inches and the high-definition touchscreen from 14.6 inch “floating” combine with a 24.3-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD). The AR-HUD projects graphics onto the windshield overlaid on objects in the forward view.

Dashboard with floating 14.6-inch central display

Another innovation is the system 360 degree panoramic HD imaging, which uses wide-angle cameras to display a detailed image of the vehicle’s immediate surroundings on the touchscreen. This system helps predict the distance of objects and pedestrians in busy urban driving environments, providing timely warnings to the driver of potential dangers.

ADAS on Zeekr’s Chinese electric SUV

The Zeekr X vehicle is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)which use cameras, ultrasonic sensors and radars to detect potential dangers and provide assistance to the driver in complex driving situations.

Zeekr X on the road

These systems include intelligent cruise control, lane keeping assist, pedestrian detection and objects, parking assistance and much more.

Zeekr X prices, how much does it cost

Zeekr X price starts from 44,990 euros (VAT included) for the single engine Long Range model. The cost for the Privilege with AWD traction is instead of 49,490 euros. The electric SUV is on sale in Sweden and in Netherlands and later it will also arrive on other European markets.

👉 Zeekr X Long Range: 44.990 euros

👉 Zeekr X Privilege AWD: 44.490 euros

Photo Zeekr X

