Yes, you can now run to the online showroom to order the Zeekr X and 001.

Today is the day! You can now order the Zeekr X and Zeekr 001 online. We’re talking about a pre-order.

Call me crazy, but I think the cars look good. That’s probably because I have a Lynk & Co and the design similarities are strikingly similar. This is of course because both cars come from Geely.

Zeekr X and Zeekr 001 to order

Well, before you buy a car you want to know how many bucks you have lost. Nowadays that is too much anyway, everything is outrageously expensive. The price for the Zeekr 001 starts at €59,490 for the Single Motor Longe Range. With this you can get about 620 kilometers (WLTP). The price of the Zeekr X starts at € 44,990, again with the Single Motor Longe Range. The range of this car is according to the company 420 kilometers (WLTP).

So you order online via the direct-to-customer business model. Still, I can imagine that you want to see a Zeekr in real life before you hit the order button. Fortunately, there will be physical dealers in Amsterdam and Stockholm, among others, before the end of this year.

Models

You have to pay serious money for the 001, but you get something in return. And, compared to other electric cars, the price is not too bad. The top version comes with 400 kW (544 hp), 686 Nm, two electric motors with four-wheel drive and there are Performance and Privilege models that accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Suitable for 200 kW fast charging, it takes about 30 minutes to go from 0% to 80%.

The cheaper X has a battery of 69 kWh and therefore doesn’t get as far. In addition to the 150kW DC charging capacity, the 22kW AC on-board charger can fully charge the battery in four hours. This car is also fast, with 315 kW (428 hp) and 543 Nm with the Privilege model with twin motor and four-wheel drive you are in the right place. The X accelerates from 0-100 km/h just as fast as the 001.

Europe

Geely will conquer the European market with several brands. There will undoubtedly be a market for these cars. Especially with favorable financing methods, it can win over potential customers. You can view the car in the store in Amsterdam. The question is whether you would like to drive a Chinese car and whether you will order a Zeekr?

