The list of Chinese carmakers ready to storm the European market is getting longer. In this case the protagonist is Zeekr, a brand of the Geely group, which announced its entry only in certain selected markets of the Old Continent over the next year. A move that is part of a broader globalization strategy of the brand, which in the mother country is receiving a good success: in October alone, the Zeekr 001, the brand’s launch model, achieved record results with over 10,000 registrations.

The goal is to transfer the performance detected on the home market also in Europe: the CEO of the Chinese car manufacturer, An Conghui, confirmed in this sense that the brand will expand its range over the next year with two new models, in preparation for its global offensive. More precisely, it will be a new four-door sedan and a midsize SUV, both designed to meet European safety regulations. And that’s not all, because following these two models there will be two others that will debut in 2024, even if in this case Zeekr has not revealed any details even regarding the segment in which they will be placed. However, at the moment the company has not even revealed in which selected European markets it will make its debut.

An eye also to the parent company Geely, since Zeekr’s plan to debut in the European market and expand its range to at least six models within the next two years was announced just when Geely itself is concretizing the hypothesis of one spin off, with the aim of listing its electric vehicle sub-brand as an independent company on the stock exchange. In this sense, Geely’s proposal to list Zeekr in Hong Kong was accepted, even if the details related to the timing have not yet been confirmed. What is certain is that Zeekr will not land in Europe to make an appearance: traditional European manufacturers are warned.