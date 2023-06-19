The Zeekr store in Amsterdam is located on the Rokin, so you can no longer ignore Zeekr.

A lot of new car brands will be added in a short time. Especially from China, the invasion of new brands is enormous. Xpeng, Hongqi, Nio and so on. One of them is Zeekr. Zeekr is part of the Geely Group and should be seen as the top brand in the brand portfolio, together with Volvo.

Zeekr has a shop in Amsterdam

Good news for people who want a luxury car that is not German or Swedish, because Zeekr is now also available to the Netherlands please. At this point, it becomes a real one flagship store built on the Rokin in Amsterdam. It is easy to find, because the store is located in the old V&D building.

It’s more one experience centre than a real dealer. Ideal to become familiar with the brand’s products, without a gasping salesman filling you up with coffee and complimenting your offspring.

This is the Zeekr 001

Two models

Zeekr will deliver two models in the Netherlands. The first is the Zeekr 001 and the second is not the 002, but the X. The 001 is a kind of Panamera-esque liftback. A large luxury car with a lot of power. And to be fair, the device looks great.

And this is the Zeekr X

The second is the Zeekr X, which will undoubtedly become the brand’s cash cow in Europe. It is namely a medium electric premium crossover and that is of course exactly what the market wants at the moment.

We are very curious how the market will react to this. If there is a good offer, we are in favor of an EV of an unknown brand. Just look at Tesla, of course. But we are now talking about a premium brand, so one that will be considerably more expensive will have to compete against the established order.

Read more? These are the 11 biggest Chinese car brands!

This article Zeekr has a store in Amsterdam appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Zeekr #shop #Amsterdam