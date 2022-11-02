Zeekr 009 is the coolest luxury bus with 550 hp!

The Zeekr 009 finally an electric car for road trips!

Do you remember Zeekr? That’s a one Chinese brand which specializes in Electric cars. There are a whole lot of them today. The new brands are popping up like mushrooms. In some cases there are really cool brands in between. In this case, it concerns Zeekr, which is part of the Geely Group, which also includes brands such as Lynk & Co, Geely, Volvo, Polestar and Lotus. That’s quite a nice group of you, especially now seakr adds.

The Zeekr 001 already passed by once, a kind of Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo-esque shooting brake, but then electric. That car has already improved the world drifting champion, with a speed of more than 200 km/h. Now it is time for number 2 and that is the Zeekr 009. It is a luxury bus and therefore incredibly cool.

Futuristic bus

A crossover or SUV is by definition not cool, but this bus goes a long way. In terms of idea, the Zeekr 009 is reminiscent of the Hyundai Staria. So an extra luxurious, beautiful, thick and futuristic bus. A bus that embraces being a bus, that’s where things went wrong for the Renault Espace, which tried to be too much of a crossover. People who want an Espace want an Espace and not a crossover. Those people buy, you guessed it, a crossover.

Anyway, for people who miss the Espace, this is a winner. The car was designed in Sweden under the direction of Stefan Sielaff (ex-Audi). The Zeekr 009 is 5.21 meters long, 2.02 meters wide and 1.87 meters high. The wheelbase is a very regal 3.20 meters. And yes, the device is extremely heavy: 2,830 kg. That, on the other hand, is lighter than the new Rolls-Royce Specter, which is considerably tighter.

Six seats for Zeekr 009

The modern bus has six armchairs that Robert Doornbos would like to advertise. Folding tables, 15.6 inch screens, nappa leather and a special communication system to communicate with each other (besides yelling) are all provided. To ensure that you are comfortably on the road, the dampers are electromagnetic and the height is automatically adjusted by means of (optional) air suspension. As a result, you as a driver always sit comfortably.

The Zeekr 009 is equipped with two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. Together they are good for 400 kW (so 544 hp). This allows you to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Very nice, but the fact that electric cars quickly move from place to place is no longer special.

How far can you go on a full charge? Well, very very far! It contains a battery pack of 140 kWh. According to the CLTC you should be able to drive 822 km! What the WLTP will be, I have no idea. Production is scheduled for 2023.

