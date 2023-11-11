The first Zeekr

This James Bond among electric cars will compete against the Volkswagen ID.7 and the Tesla Model 3. It is the brand’s first sedan.

The Zeekr The Zeekr 009 is also in the starting blocks, an MPV-like fully electric car.

Zeekr 007: electric sedan

So now we can subject the fourth model to a closer inspection. It will be in real life at the Guangzhou Auto Show next week, but the first photos have now been released.

What we see is a sedan with a huge glass roof that extends all the way to the rear. One continuous pane of glass from the tailgate to just behind the B-pillar of the Zeekr 007. Where have we seen that before? Oh yes, with Tesla’s intended competitor, the Model 3.

On the closed round nose there is a continuous light bar that seems to run from wheel to wheel. We also see a camera or sensor above the windshield that will provide the necessary input for all assistance systems that will undoubtedly be on board.

Glass roof with James Bond features

There are no pictures of the interior yet, but when we look through the enormous glass roof we can already see part of the digital cockpit and five seats. That glass roof could also be adjusted in different variations in terms of transparency. Cool feature if it is really there. And 007 worthy of course.

Zeekr’s design boss Stefan Sielaff, who previously worked for Audi and Bentley, was responsible for the design.

Competition

Specifications are not yet known. That makes it a bit complicated to place it compared to its competition. But visually it is clear that the Tesla Model 3, the Volkswagen ID.7 and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 are being targeted.

Where exactly the car fits into the market will depend on the dimensions, the exact specs and, above all, the price. On November 17, Zeekr will officially present the car at the Guangzhou Auto Show and we will know more.

This article Zeekr 007 in full regalia in pictures first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

