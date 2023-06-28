The electric car arrives in Europe Zeekr 001 from over 1,000 km, produced by the Chinese company Zeekr Auto, which declares exceptional performance, especially in terms of autonomy. In fact it is powered by a electric motor powerful and has high-capacity batteries that offer a runtime of over 600km. Infotainment and connectivity are managed by an intelligent cockpit with high resolution touchscreen display, virtual assistant and 5G connectivity. In Europe it is available for sale in Sweden and in Netherlands at a price close to 60,000 euros.

Zeekr 001 is characterized by a style Shooting Brake with 4,955mm in length, a step of 2,999mm, shortened front and rear overhangs, sloping windshield and rear glass. The surfaces, clean and flowing, show muscular front and rear fenders and 21 and 22 inch aerodynamic technical rims.

The Zeekr 001 is a Shooting Brake

The Zeekr 001 is also designed to minimize air resistance, achieving high efficiency: with a drag coefficient of only 0.23 cdhas an incredibly aerodynamic design, which contributes to theautonomy up to 620 km (WLTP).

Zeekr 001

Zeekr 001 cockpit

The interior of the Zeekr 001 features a digital cockpit with high quality materials and refined finishes. The panoramic roof floods the interior with natural light, heated front seats feature 12-way power adjustment as standard, while the model privilege also offers the function of cooling and massageselectable with four different modes and three levels of intensity.

The cockpit of Zeekr 001

In the rear seat, the heated seats feature an electric recline function with seven degrees of adjustmentallowing passengers to further enjoy the outstanding legroom.

Zeekr 001 battery autonomy and recharge

The Zeekr 001 battery is positioned between the axles and under the floor of the vehicle, to lower the center of gravity and increase interior space. The capacity of the lithium battery is 100 kWh with strategic partner NMC cells CATL. Innovative technology cell-to-pack of CATL allows a much more efficient use of space than conventional designs, improving the energy density and reducing weight and complexity. The cells are also equipped with the latest technology fromanode to increase its durability.

CATL battery assembled with the cell-to-pack method

With the Zeekr 001 it is possible to make a 200 kW DC fast chargingwhich allows you to reach 80% in 30 minutes. The powerful built-in charger on board from 22kW AC it can fully recharge the battery from 0 to 100% in sunshine five and a half hours.

Zeekr 001 engine and electric all-wheel drive

The compact and efficient electric motors of the Zeekr 001 generate each 200 kW (272 hp) and 343 Nm of instant torque. Integrated into the front and rear axles of the models Performance And privilege with dual motors, they offer a total power of 400 kW (544 hp) and 686 Nmtogether with the traction and control provided by intelligent all-wheel drive and the dynamic benefits of distribution weight of 50:50.

Performance is incredible, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. To maximize autonomy, the powertrain can seamlessly switch between all-wheel and rear-wheel drivethus reducing energy consumption and increasing range, up to 30 km (WLTP).

Zeekr 001 frontal

The ZEEKR 001 model Long Range comes with a single engine on the rear axle and is capable of traveling up to 620km (WLTP) on a single charge.

Zeekr 001 trim features

Another feature of all Zeekr 001 models is the fording capacity of 450 mm. Beneath the body’s sculpted, low-resistance surface lies a sophistication chassis, with the advanced double wishbone front axle. In the Privilege model the rear axle is combined with a active air suspension and shock absorbers electronically control yourself.

Zeekr 001 lateral

The Privilege model’s air suspension also offers a ride height travel of up to 83mm. To further enhance comfort and refinement, many of the suspension mounts are filled with liquid.

Zeekr 001 infotainment

As for the instrumentation and infotainment, the Zeekr 001 is equipped with a dashboard 8.8 inch HD tools and a 14.7-inch color head-up display. In the center of the dashboard is a 15.4-inch “floating” HD touchscreen which offers ultra-fast responses and sharp, clear images. A fourth 5.7-inch touchscreen in the rear of the Privilege model allows second seat passengers to adjust climate settings.

Also using natural voice commands, both the driver and passengers can interact with the vehicle. The assistant learns continuously, improving its skills over time, making it even easier and more enjoyable to use.

The 15.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment display dominates the dashboard

At the heart of the infotainment system is an intelligent cockpit computing platform based on a Qualcomm 8155 Snapdragon chip state-of-the-art, featuring 7nm processors, 16GB of memory, 128GB of high-speed storage, and 5G connectivity super fast. All of this technology supports updates over the air software.

Zeekr 001 ADAS

The Zeekr 001 is equipped with a advanced security system which offers protection for the driver, passengers and other road users. In addition to traditional driver assistance systems such as stability control, emergency brake assist and lane keeping assist, the Zeekr 001 is equipped with level 2 autonomous drivingwhich include the adaptive cruise control and the parking assistance system. These semi-autonomous features assist the driver in everyday driving situations, enhancing safety and comfort.

Speaking of safety, the vehicle body was built using high strength steels and a combination of lightweight materials, which offer effective protection in the event of a collision. The vehicle is also equipped with airbags for the driver, front passenger, rear and side passengers, to ensure maximum safety in the event of an impact.

Zeekr 001 rear

The Zeekr 001 is also equipped with a wide range of sensors and cameras to constantly detect and monitor the surrounding environment. These sensors support features such as pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring and parking assistance, helping to improve overall vehicle safety.

Zeekr 001 price, how much does it cost

Zeekr 001 price starts from 59,490 euros (VAT included) for the single engine Long Range model. You go up to 62,490 euros for the Performance AWD model and a 67,490 euros for the Zeekr 001 Privilege AWD. The electric car is for sale in Sweden and in Netherlands and later it will also arrive on other European markets.

👉 Zeekr 001 Long Range RWD: 59.490 euros

👉 Zeekr 001 Performance AWD: 62,490 euros

👉 Zeekr 001 Privilege AWD: 67.490 euros

