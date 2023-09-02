And yes, that means the Zeekr 001 FR is insanely fast on paper with its 1,265 horsepower.

Geely has plenty to offer in terms of cars at the moment. If you are a little afraid of the Chinese invasion in the Netherlands, you can still drive partly Chinese with a Volvo. Volvo’s platforms are shared with multiple car brands that you can get here right now, including Lynk & Co and Zeekr. It was recently confirmed that we are the first to receive it in Europe. It must become a kind of premium EV brand with potent stylish cars. Zeekr itself seems to have one brand in mind.

Seakr 001 FR

They admit it themselves: the Zeekr 001 FR has aimed its arrows at the Tesla Model S Plaid. This brand new electric cruise missile will be the extreme performance version of the Zeekr 001. And it certainly is.

Exterior

The styling was already revealed a bit in a recent teaser. The Zeekr 001 FR is of course based on the 001, but with all kinds of extras. Carbon fiber bumpers and splitters all around, big rims to house big brakes and even a pretty hefty rear spoiler. Enough aerodynamics and downforce to make the track the second home of the 001 FR.

Specs

The Zeekr 001 FR is packed with very interesting technology regarding the motors and batteries. The battery pack measures 100 kWh and has an elastic inner layer for more efficient cooling. Charging is lightning fast thanks to an 800-volt architecture: from 10 to 80 percent in 15 minutes. The FR has one motor for each wheel and those motors have a carbon fiber housing. By the way, they run up to 20,620 revolutions per minute.

All nice and technical, but what does it yield? As we have already revealed, it delivers 1,265 hp on. That’s 245 more than a Tesla Model S Plaid. The number of Nm of 1,280 is not too bad, which is exactly 140 pieces less than a Plaid. Remarkably enough, the performance is therefore almost identical: the Zeekr 001 FR can sprint to 100 in 2.07 seconds. The cake is finished at 280 km / h.

Torque Vectoring

By the meanwhile known torque vectoringtechnology, the Zeekr 001 FR copes well with the distribution of this gargantuan horsepower over the four wheels. According to the brand, the 001 FR can also take corners well with a maximum force of 1.4 G. According to Zeekr, the car is ‘as responsive as a Formula 1 car’. That’s a very bold claim. Nice: just like a Hummer EV, for example, the Zeekr 001 FR can rotate on its axis by powering two wheels.

Undercarriage

Zeekr is dead serious about turning the 001 FR into a track car. For this, the help of very serious companies has been enlisted. KW took care of the suspension, at least the race car-worthy shock absorbers. The 10 piston front (and 4 rear) calipers come from AP Racing and sit around Brembo carbon ceramic discs, 420mm (410mm rear) in size! The 265 mm wide tires (295 mm at the rear) are from ‘a brand’ according to Zeekr, but if we can believe the image sent by them, they are Pirelli P Zeros. They surround special forged 22-inch rims. We wanted to say with center lockbolt, but it could just as well be a cover that ‘just’ hides five bolts.

In terms of software, the Zeekr 001 FR uses a Snapdragon chip, which you know from various smartphones. This ensures that the central screen can share all information properly. You have a track mode and a drift mode, in the latter the car can send a lot of power to the rear wheels. You also have an ‘overclocking’ mode where the car can use all its power to realize those full 2.07 seconds to 100. The car then “emphasizes the feeling of being pushed back as if you were a Formula 1 driver.”

To buy?

You can make a reservation on Zeekr’s website, but it is in Chinese. You will then be forwarded to a website where we will be careful when filling in our details. So what the 001 FR will cost and when it comes to Europe, you still owe us.

