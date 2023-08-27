We don’t know about you, but our confusion is complete. First Volvo mother Geely had the bright idea to set up Lynk&Co, a brand with a difficult name that focuses on convenient and accessible driving via subscriptions. That brand came with the 01, a plug-in hybrid crossover that we now know well in our region; but also with a smooth-lined concept car. Then all kinds of other stuff appeared from the Swedish-Chinese Geely tube: Polestar, Lotus, and suddenly there was also Zeekr. With a car that looks suspiciously like the Lynk&Co concept car. And that car is called… the Zeekr 001.

Joh, that is all easy to explain, we are told. Volvo is… Volvo, Polestar is design, Lotus is performance, Lynk&Co is convenience and Zeekr is, yes, technical ingenuity. So why does Zeekr have the same logo and styling as Lynk&Co? Well, don’t ask those awkward questions.

The Zeekr brand is only two years old

Well, Zeekr is still young – two years old – and works with all his might in Sweden on new ideas and models. For example, they come up with the X, a compact crossover that already looks a bit more ‘own’. But for now we are first introduced to the Zeekr 001, which you should not confuse with the 01, even though it looks similar. Do you understand? All this does not exactly dampen our cynicism, which often rears its head with ‘new brands’ that are ‘really different from others’. But then we step into a pre-production copy of the 001 and we become silent for a moment.

The interior of the Zeekr 001 impresses

Damn that’s a chic interior, Zeekr. Infotainment also works smoothly, on sharp screens. Beautiful materials, comfortable seats, space in the back for full-grown people. Then we go for a drive and guess what: the Zeekr 001 has its business done in that respect as well. The air suspension in our full Privilege AWD version handles bumps and potholes resolutely, but when we try a Long Range RWD a little later, the non-active chassis itself turns out to be very fine. The 001 moves quietly and subtly and it also makes good progress with a single e-motor. With two engines it is as fast as you can expect.

The Comfort and Sport driving modes are nice and far apart in terms of pedal response and steering, and a WLTP range of 580 kilometers (even 620 kilometers for the RWD Long Range) is also difficult to complain about. Fast charging is possible with up to 200 kW and the battery already warms itself when you approach such a charger.

A few Volvo touches

Zeekr does everything in-house, from UX to horsepower, but we still see some Volvo traits – like hiding regeneration settings and the one-pedal mode in the screen instead of behind a separate button or paddles. A downer in our book, but one of the few. The Zeekr 001 looks good, drives great and even the biggest nitpicker will not be able to go wild on the details. We must add that the driver assistance systems in our test car were not yet active, but that is also nice for once.

The Zeekr 001 is specifically aimed at Europe and will only be available in Sweden and the Netherlands for the time being – Belgium and other countries will follow in 2026. With this design approach, Zeekr will continue to struggle in terms of brand identity for a while, and with prices from just under 60 mille, the 001 is yet another unknown Chinese in the higher price range. But it’s also one that feels even more expensive, begging the question: how long before this kind of value for money wins over European brand prestige?

Zeekr 001 Privilege AWD (2023)

Engine

2 electric motors

544 hp

686 Nm

100 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

18.5 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

580 km (WLTP)

Loading time

5.5 hours at 22 kW

30 min. at 200 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,955×1,999x

1,548 mm (lxwxh)

2,999mm (wheelbase)

2,350 kilograms

539 l (luggage)

Prices

€67,490 (NL)

not available (B)