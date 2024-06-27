Brazil is a unique market in the gaming industry, as over the years we have seen different consoles come out of this country, the most famous hardware being the Zeebo. Now, during Gamescom LATAM, it has been revealed that the creators of this platform They plan to enter the portable PC market and compete with the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

During Gamescom LATAM the Zeenix has been revealed, a portable PC with Windows 11 that is positioned as an alternative to the Steam Deck and Switch in Brazil. This console will be available in two models, one Lite and the other Pro, each with different specifications and prices. To start, the Lite model will be priced at $250, and these are its specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: AMD Athlon 3050e

Graphics card: AMD Radeon (unspecified)

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Battery: 46.2 Wh

Connection: Wi-Fi 5 BT 4.2

Screen: 6-inch Full HD with 60 Hz rate

Ports: USB 3.2, headphone jack

Storage: 256 GB

Integrated gyroscope

On the other hand, the Pro model will cost $500 dollars, and these are its specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: AMD Zen3 + Ryzen 7 6800 u 8-core

Graphics Card: AMD RDNA2 Radeon 680m

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Battery: 46.2 Wh

Connection: Wi-Fi 5 BT 5.2

Screen: 6-inch Full HD with 60 Hz rate

Ports: USB 3.2, headphone jack

Storage: 512 GB

Integrated gyroscope

Unfortunately, The product does not yet have a release date, and it is even unknown if the Zeenix will be available outside of Brazil., although it has been mentioned that there are plans to bring this console to other regions at a later date, so seeing it in Mexico is not ruled out. On related topics, MSI reveals its new Steam Deck competitor. Likewise, the Steam Deck is cheaper than the Switch.

Author’s Note:

The Zeenix can have the international success that the Zeebo did not have at the time. The interesting thing will be to see how the nation will react to this new platform. I’m not informed enough to know if Zeebo is a big success in Brazil, but it has become something we all know.

Via: 3DJuegos LATAM