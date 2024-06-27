Brazil is a unique market in the gaming industry, as over the years we have seen different consoles come out of this country, the most famous hardware being the Zeebo. Now, during Gamescom LATAM, it has been revealed that the creators of this platform They plan to enter the portable PC market and compete with the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.
During Gamescom LATAM the Zeenix has been revealed, a portable PC with Windows 11 that is positioned as an alternative to the Steam Deck and Switch in Brazil. This console will be available in two models, one Lite and the other Pro, each with different specifications and prices. To start, the Lite model will be priced at $250, and these are its specifications:
- Operating system: Windows 11
- Processor: AMD Athlon 3050e
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon (unspecified)
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- Battery: 46.2 Wh
- Connection: Wi-Fi 5 BT 4.2
- Screen: 6-inch Full HD with 60 Hz rate
- Ports: USB 3.2, headphone jack
- Storage: 256 GB
- Integrated gyroscope
On the other hand, the Pro model will cost $500 dollars, and these are its specifications:
- Operating system: Windows 11
- Processor: AMD Zen3 + Ryzen 7 6800 u 8-core
- Graphics Card: AMD RDNA2 Radeon 680m
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
- Battery: 46.2 Wh
- Connection: Wi-Fi 5 BT 5.2
- Screen: 6-inch Full HD with 60 Hz rate
- Ports: USB 3.2, headphone jack
- Storage: 512 GB
- Integrated gyroscope
Unfortunately, The product does not yet have a release date, and it is even unknown if the Zeenix will be available outside of Brazil., although it has been mentioned that there are plans to bring this console to other regions at a later date, so seeing it in Mexico is not ruled out. On related topics, MSI reveals its new Steam Deck competitor. Likewise, the Steam Deck is cheaper than the Switch.
Author’s Note:
The Zeenix can have the international success that the Zeebo did not have at the time. The interesting thing will be to see how the nation will react to this new platform. I’m not informed enough to know if Zeebo is a big success in Brazil, but it has become something we all know.
Via: 3DJuegos LATAM
