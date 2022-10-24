Surely many remember that in 1996 the three leaders mentioned above -Zedillo, Calderón and Obrador-, made possible the democratization of national life.

With Ernesto Zedillo at the helm, in his capacity as president of the Mexicans, the long-awaited electoral reform was made possible by the determined push of the PAN chiefs, Felipe Calderón, and the PRD chiefs, López Obrador.

A historic reform that put an end to the electoral control of the old PRI and that meant the birth of the IFE -today INE–, and the beginning of democratic normalization; alternation through reliable, equitable and transparent elections where votes count and are counted.

A “quantum leap” that marked the beginning of the alternation in power in Mexico; that caused the fall of the old PRI and that, above all, allowed the arrival of populists like López Obrador to the first magistracy.

The paradox of the issue is that today, 26 years later, Felipe Calderón and Ernesto Zedillo alerted the world to the perverse objective of the Mexican president, López Obrador, of killing Mexican democracy.

And the voice of alarm was such that former President Calderón even set a date for the death of our democracy.

This is how he said it: “Today Mexico is a democracy on the verge of falling, which could fall in a month…”, he warned in reference to the regressive reform proposed by López, the same one who helped build the democratic framework in Mexico, to begin his destruction already in office as president.

And precisely on that authoritarian regression proposed by AMLO, former President Zedillo went further and, lapidary, accused that Obrador proposes a scaffolding typical of the cycle of dictatorships.

This is how he explained it: “It must be said clearly… in our Latin American countries we are experiencing a democratic regression that completes the cycle of populism, despotism, authoritarianism, fascism and in some cases dictatorship”; in allusion to what is happening today in Mexico and in other nations in the south of the continent.

In other words, it turns out that the former Mexican presidents, Zedillo and Calderón, pointed out to the world the democratic betrayal of the current Mexican president, who came to power through democratic means and who, the day after beginning his term, insisted on destroying Mexican democracy. to impose a tyranny that today is already visible to anyone who wants to see it.

Indeed, the world already knows it; López Obrador is the intellectual author and material of the crime of democracy in our country.

But let’s go in parts.

The opinions of former presidents Zedillo and Calderón were produced as part of their respective interventions at the “20 Years of FIL Forum: Democracy and Freedom” -which took place in Madrid in recent days-, where the Novel of Literature , Mario Vargas Llosa summoned those who he once called “the heroes of the construction of democracy in Mexico.”

In his turn, Zedillo said that Latin America is experiencing what he described as “the lost decade” -2015-2025–, with mediocre economic growth, with more poverty and greater inequality.

But above all, he questioned the political and social deterioration of the governments of the region, “whose leaderships arise from magic formulas and blaming others for all the ills”; a film that we have all seen in López Obrador’s Mexico.

Then he pointed out that the most worrying thing is that the cycle of populism is reproduced without brake; “The one where populist leaders and demagogues gain power through democracy, but the first thing they do, once in power, is attack democracy itself.”

“And how do they do it?” asked Zedillo.

And he himself responded: “looking for ways to silence the critics, those who censor, persecute and intimidate and weaken the institutional checks and balances created to prevent abusive behavior in power.”

And he asked again: “And why do they weaken democracy? to fulfill the cycle of populism, despotism, authoritarianism, fascism and in some cases, a dictatorship. And this must be said clearly,” Zedillo said.

In other words, Mexico is already on the path of fascism and dictatorship.

In turn, Felipe Calderón was direct and without hesitation said that Mexican democracy is one month away from falling.

Then he listed the vital signs that confirm that Mexico is a democracy on the verge of death.

1.- He explained that Obrador rejects respect for the democratic game and the best examples are his consultations by show of hands to throw out the NAIM, to prosecute former presidents and the daily attacks on INE and its advisers.

2.- In the AMLO government no one has the right to dissent; critics are persecuted, while opponents are pressured and even accused of treason.

3.- In México Obrador, in addition to tolerating pressure groups, there is an open complicity between organized crime and public power, to the extent that in many regions of the country the capture of the State by organized crime is experienced.

4.- And there is an environment of lynching against journalists and the media, in addition to permanent harassment of anyone who dares to question.

Finally, Calderón summarized the AMLO government in three words: Populism, Polarization and Post-truth.

That is why he called on the opposition parties –PRI, PAN, PRD and MC–, to carry out an authentic exercise to open their doors to society and, based on a refined register, seek a single presidential candidacy.

And he demanded authentic citizen participation, “to overcome the strategic irresponsibility of businessmen and citizens who have distanced themselves from politics.”

Thus, with unquestionable arguments, former presidents Zedillo and Calderón exposed López Obrador’s democratic imposture; the true intellectual and material author of the death of Mexican democracy.

At the time