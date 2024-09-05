In support of the constitutional reform which will undermine the independence of judges, magistrates and ministers, Claudia Sheinbaumsays:

“The president is elected by the people, Legislative Branch is elected by the people. If judges, magistrates and ministers are elected by the people, where is the authoritarianism…?”.

Well, each of the three powers will propose their candidates for judges and the deciding factor will be the official because the Executive and the Legislative They are the same in that they are members of the Lopez Obrador party, which suggests that they will “suggest” two out of three candidates, while the Judicial Party will only suggest one.

With the vicious disqualification and lynching that the Morena supporters (from López Obrador down) and their followers PT and the Green have acted as judges, magistrates and ministers, it is foreseeable that there will be very few voters who will be encouraged to vote for those who propose what remains for next year of the Judiciary.

Call a spade a spade: it will be the president-elect and her majorities in Congress, and in no way “the people,” who will impose the new judges.

In the same message, Sheinbaum assures that there will be “more democracy, more justice, more freedom,” and that the reform “does not affect our commercial relations or national or foreign private investments. On the contrary, there will be more and better rule of law and more democracy for all.”

Mexican business groups, the governments of Canada and the United States, national and foreign organizations of lawyers and international organizations such as the UN, the OAS and the European Parliament do not think the same.

And as if his support for the dismantling of the Judiciary implied a generous renunciation of the power that he will no longer have, he also wrote:

“If they had wanted the Ministers to be appointed by the president, a reform like Zedillo’s would have been made…”

If what the national-populist deputies approved early yesterday morning had been in the same progressive direction as that one, instead of being demagogic, regressive, clientelist and dangerous, not even the law students who opposed the approval would have come out to support the 45,000 workers of the Federal Judicial Branch (including judges and magistrates) who remain on strike against the colossal lie that the administration of justice will improve and corruption will be eradicated thanks to the shameless reform.

The allusion to the former president is most misleading: in his first month in office, what he did was promote a radical modification of the organization and powers of the Supreme Court, turning it into a constitutional court with the authority to resolve disputes between the branches of government by expanding the assumptions of constitutional controversies and creating actions of unconstitutionality as valuable complements to the Federal protection of Mexicans.

That’s what will die…

