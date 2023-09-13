INSIDE THE Broad Front for Mexico, an intense struggle begins to take place between political parties, civil organizations and business groups.

The push and pull takes place over the control of the proposals for the campaignthe integration of the Xóchitl Gálvez team and the selection of candidates for governor and Congress.

The tension between PAN, PRI and PRD with the social organizations involved lies in the definition of the issues, but above all in “the hows” of political communication to impact audiences under 30 years of age and in general a population of 93 million people.

José Ángel Gurría, responsible for developing the platform of issues for the presidential campaign, has summoned experts from the governments of Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox and Enrique Peña Nieto.

For example, point to Santiago Levy in matters of social development and Julio Frenken in matters of health, to prepare proposals regarding the fight against poverty and the reconstruction of the public health system.

In education, the former PAN governor of Guanajuato José Luis Romero Hicks, and the activist Claudio X. González Guajardopromoter of the educational reform of the last six-year term.

Regarding nearshoring, trade and employment, the former Secretary of Economy and negotiator for Mexico of the new Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada, Ildefonso Guajardo.

Political marketers close to Xóchitl Gálvez believe that the candidate should make a novel and non-traditional proposal as we are accustomed to. PRI, PAN and PRD.

A campaign that impacts voters under 30 years of age, who represent 55% of the electorate and who do not vote, via content on social networks, offering particular solutions “now” to these groups.

They propose that the Fifth Transformation of Mexico that Xóchitl Gálvez heads be composed of five main guiding axes: security, health, employment, education and clean energy.

THE SENATE WILL decide today the vacancy of the Federal Judiciary Council. Behind an apparent calm there is tension and noise. The position, which has been headless for a year, must be filled from a list of more than 20 people. The candidates of Minister Arturo Zaldívarson Alejandra Spitalier and Netzaí Sandoval. They bet on this period with great absence to obtain the two thirds that the Constitution orders, with their Morena allies and with those close to the PRI and to BREAD, which Zaldívar’s old relationship maintains. The problem is that a strong Morena group, with the Secretary of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde at the head, is pushing the eternal candidate, Celia Maya. It complicated the scenario so much that with that silent maneuver they managed to move the discussion from yesterday to today. Will Zaldívar win in the President’s effects and silently place Spitalier or his plan B, Sandoval? Or the 4T will finally do justice to Maya. The thing is not minor. Zaldívar needs to show strength in the y4T and in the Judiciary, while the Morena de Querétaro group sees that the President’s loyalty and support for Celia could give him the consolation prize he so badly needs and leave the battle for the governorship of that state . Today we will know if Celia will continue to be the eternal candidate.

WELL WITH THE news that Invex lost an enigmatic case that sets a terrible precedent for the figure of trusts. The bank led by Juan Guichard has just been condemned by the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to pay Banobras a whopping 78.8 million dollars, plus interest of 6% annually, due to the breach of a trust contract that the bank led by Jorge Mendoza signed in 2013 to grant a loan of 99 million dollars to Rotary Drilligs . This company won maintenance jobs for Pemex during Emilio Lozoya’s time, which he never honored. One of the beneficiaries of the loan turned out to be Oscar Fernández Luque, apparently still a fugitive. This individual was director of Social Development of the municipality of Huixquilucan when it was governed by Alfredo del Mazo Maza, who as director of Banobras was the one who extended the credit. Last year, Invex promoted a review appeal that has just been resolved three votes to two. Arturo Zaldívar, Margarita Ríos-Farjat and Alfredo Ortiz-Mena confirmed the conviction.

THE PROBLEMS WITH the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador continue to accumulate for the second richest man in the country, GermánLarrea, who at this point no one doubts that he is a politically persecuted man. Several weeks ago we realized that the President instructed a good part of his cabinet to scrutinize everything about his companies. From the Semarnat led by María Luisa Albores to the Labor led by Marath Baruch Bolaños, passing through the SICT led by Jorge Nuño and not to mention the SAT, led by Antonio Martínez Dagnino. Right on the tax side, they have just dealt a blow to the owner of Grupo México. It is a complaint for fraud filed on August 11 against Larrea and José Alfredo Ocampo Ochoa under file FED/FECOC/UEIDFF-CDMX/0002537/2023. It is due to an undeclared Income Tax in the fiscal year 2018 for 228 million 29 thousand 416 pesos from the Mexican Railway.

TV AZTECA, led by Benjamín Salinas Sada, signed an agreement with Roku, a pioneer in bringing streaming to television. This allows us to expand the reach of the platform and offer efficient advertising solutions with the power of digital. This alliance will allow brands and agencies to buy streaming television ads on the Roku platform through TV Azteca, which represents a great leap towards modernization and a reflection of the company’s commitment to remain at the forefront for the benefit of millions of users.

Roku is a pioneer in bringing streaming to television, giving advertisers unique capabilities to engage consumers.

THE SALE OF Radiópolis was once again left in limbo. There are no shooters in sight, after the withdrawal of Luis Maccise’s group, which also included real estate businessman Andrés Olzer, with the support of the Swiss bank UBS. Those at Prisa, led by financier Joseph Oughourliana, believe that their radio network is not worth less than 100 million dollars, totally untrue. So the structure will remain as is with divided shareholders. On the one hand Miguel Alemán Magnani who owns 23.50% and his lawyer Javier Mondragón with another 5%, and on the other Crédito Real represented by Fernando Alonso de Rivera with another 21.50%.

WHAT NEXT now are the candidates to govern CdMx. In Brunette they are outlined Omar García Harfuch and Clara Brugada and in the Santiago Taboada Front, Lía Limón and Mauricio Tabe, of PAN extraction, and Adrián Ruvalcaba and Cintia López Castro, for the PRI. Also consider Luis Cházaro of the PRD who is close to Jesús Zambrano and the national leaders, in addition to the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, SandraCuevas, and the PRD parliamentary coordinator, Víctor Hugo Lobo, whom no one takes seriously because of his closeness to Morena, in addition to the fact that its vice coordinator, Jorge Gaviño, has already opted for Claudia Sheinbaum.

