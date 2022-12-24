Zecchino d’oro 2022 winner: who won the musical event on Rai 1. Song and singer

Who is the winner of the Zecchino d’oro 2022? The finale of the historic musical event, now in its 65th edition, took place today, December 24 (Christmas Eve), live from 5pm on Rai 1 and hosted by Carlo Conti. In the competition 14 songs and as many young performers. The winner of the Zecchino d’oro 2022 is… Updating

Songs

We have seen who is the winner of the Zecchino d’oro 2022, but what are the songs in the competition? Let’s find out the title, the name of the authors and the performer (singer) as well as a brief meaning of the piece.

VERY YOUNG DAD

Text and music by: Antonio Iammarino and Luca Medici

Interpreted by: Giorgia Nocentini, 8 years old, from Reggello (FI)

Musical genre: Twist revisited in 80s style

You don’t need to dye your hair and try to always be young, for every child his dad will always be very young! Even if she has a few aches and pains here and there.

But if you really want to do some training to keep fit, you can always go to the park to play with your baby!

IT REQUIRES PATIENCE

Text by: Carmine Spera and Flavio Careddu

Music by: Valerio Baggio

Played by: Beatrice Marcello, 4 years old, from San Fermo della Battaglia (CO) and Elia Pedrini, 9 years old, from Parma

Music Genre: Dance Reggaeton

Children, as we know, have very little patience. They would like to do everything in a rush and never stop. But above all there is one thing they can’t wait to do: grow up. This song illustrates the thoughts of many impatient children who are learning, however, that you can’t always have everything right away, but sometimes you also have to learn to wait.

MOSQUITO

Text by: Luca Angelosanti

Music by: Francesco Morettini

Played by: Francesco Berretti, 5 years old, from Genoa, Diana Giorcelli, 6 years old, from Monza and Olga

Gorgon, 6 years old, from Paola (CS)

Music Genre: Hit

When summer comes there’s a nimble, prickly and a little annoying little friend who takes a very long trip to visit us and party. She is the mosquito! So let’s take a step forward, a step back, a step to the right and let’s all dance together to the rhythm of the mosquito!

THE COOLED ANCHOVY

Text and music by: Gianfranco Fasano and Antonio Buldini

Interpreted by: Eleonora Busacca, 6 years old, from Ragusa

Musical genre: Nursery Rhyme Baby Dance

Who knows why a cold anchovy goes up and down the blue sea? Will she be in love? Oh yes, she is really in love! And just for love she went even in the icy waters, catching a nice cold. But who will have won her love?

THE BEAR WITH THE ICE

Text by: Mario Gardini

Music by: Giuseppe De Rosa

Interpreted by: Benedetta Morzetta, 8 years old, from Castel San Giovanni (PC)

Music genre: Rock-progressive

A bear at the North Pole lives peacefully in his small house, when he wakes up one morning and his living room is gone. The ice has started to melt and the poor bear risks being left without his home. But each of us, with a little attention, can do our part to help it not lose its glaciers.

LET’S GET THE BAND ON

Text by: Davide Capotorto and Roberto Palmitesta

Music by: Alessandro Augusto Fusaro and Giuseppe Carlo Biasi

Played by: Ferdinando Catapano, 9 years old, from San Giuseppe Vesuviano (NA)

Music Genre: Rock

Starting a band is not an easy task, but if you don’t start trying we will never find out what results you can achieve and what emotions you can feel. This song is an invitation not to be afraid to pursue your dreams, even if you risk making a little mistake at the beginning. Because with the support of those who love us, we will be able to do whatever we want.

MAMBO RIMAMBO

Text and music by: Gianfranco Grottoli, Andrea Vaschetti and Andrea Casamento

Played by: Frida Ruggeri, 8 years old, from Moncalieri (TO)

Music Genre: Mambo/Baby Dance

Playing with words can be a lot of fun… especially if you do it while singing!

Mambo Rimambo is a very nice song to learn how to rhyme with words. All it takes is a little ingenuity and a lot of training!

SWEATER

Text by: Filippo Pascuzzi

Music by: Filippo Pascuzzi and Davide Civaschi aka Cesareo

Played by: Massimiliano Peralta, 7 years old, of Sardinian origin from Warsaw (PL)

Music Genre: Latin Rock

Winter can be a beautiful season: staying warm at home, taking naps, seeing the snow. Sure, it’s so cold, but for that you just need to wear warm socks, a nice jacket and gloves. The important thing is not to be forced to wear the wool sweater that stings!

THE PANDA WITH WINGS

Text and music by: Virginio and Daniele Coro

Interpreted by: Mariapaola Chiummo, 7 years old, from Scicli (RG)

Music Genre: Brit-Pop-style songwriter

Each of us is different. We all have characteristics that make us unique and special. You should never be ashamed of who you are and, above all, you should never make fun of someone just because they are different from us, even if they are pandas with wings. Because diversity hides a great beauty to be discovered.

PLAY WITH ME DAD

Text and music by: Enrico Ruggeri

Played by: Gioele Frione, 8 years old, from Finale Ligure (SV)

Music Genre: Rock

One of the things every child wants most in the world is to play with his dad. Sometimes, however, dads arrive tired in the evening and don’t have time to spend with their children. But if only they could find a moment for them, they would discover that making their child happy can erase all the tiredness in an instant.

THE WORLD UPWARD

Text by: Maurizio Festuccia

Music by: Francesco Stillitano

Played by: Susanna Marchetti, 10 years old, from L’Aquila

Music Genre: Brit Pop Ballad

In an upside down world, rivers flow backwards, rain goes up, no one wages war, there are no bullies and there is never a fight. This is a song that teaches that even if the world we live in is imperfect, each of us can commit and do his part to transform it into a better place.

THOUSAND STRAWBERRIES

Text by: Massimo Zanotti and Deborah Iurato

Music by: Massimo Zanotti

Played by: Maryam Pagliarone, 9 years old, from Rome

Musical genre: “Swing-Pop” in the Beatles style

With the people we love everything seems easier, nothing scares us anymore and the world always seems more beautiful. When those we love are close to us, our thoughts wander in a garden full of strawberries and dragonflies and we feel a light wind caressing our heart.

THE SONG OF THE WEEK

Text and music by: Eugenio Cesaro

Played by: Chiara Paumgardhen, 9 years old, from Sant’Angelo d’Alife (CE)

Music Genre: Pop

It’s tiring being a kid. You never have a day off to play or relax. You have to do your homework, go to the pool, play football. And on Sunday you arrive tired and no longer want to do anything. Instead, sometimes, children would just need to unplug and be just children, without thoughts or responsibilities.

LIKE KING KONG

Text and music by: Gianluca Giuseppe Servetti and Margherita Vicario

Played by: Giulia Baccaro, 10 years old, from Gravina di Catania (CT)

Musical genre: Baby dance with strong Rock influences

A gorilla is plucked from the forest to be taken to Malibu, where it is caged and used to shoot commercials and entertain people. A tribute to the famous King Kong film.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the final of the Zecchino d’oro 2022 and thus discover the winner? Appointment on Rai 1 Saturday 24 December at 17. You can also follow the episode in streaming on Rai Play.