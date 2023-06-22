Minister of Tourism and quoted to replace her were at the Tia Zélia restaurant, a PT stronghold in Brasília; Lira and other names from Centrão were also

The PT leader’s birthday party in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceu (PR), brought together several authorities in Brasília on the night of this Wednesday (21.jun.2023). The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiroand his likely replacement in the portfolio, deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), in addition to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), were some of those present at the commemoration of the PT’s 45th birthday.

The event was held in a PT stronghold in the federal capital: the Tia Zélia restaurant, in the administrative region of Vila Planalto. The place has become a pilgrimage point for supporters of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), since the owner of the establishment, Maria de Jesus Oliveira da Costa from Bahia – known as Tia Zélia–, is the chief executive’s favorite cook.

Here are some of the gifts at the party:

The birthday boy’s father, former Minister of Civil Affairs José Dirceu, was in great demand at the event. He took more than 50 photos with people at the party, who asked for a selfie with the PT candidate.

See pictures from the event: