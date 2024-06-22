“Now, let’s go in other directions”, says former presenter of the program “Melhor da Noite” in a video published on Instagram

Presenter Zeca Camargo announced on Friday (June 21, 2024), in a post on Instagramthat your contract with band has not been renewed. Zeca presented the program “Melhor da Noite”, alongside Glenda Kozlowski.

For 4 years at the station, the journalist also collaborated on the programs “1001 Questions”, “Band Folia”, “Zeca Pelo Brasil”, “Band Verão” and “Música na Band”. He also worked on Grupo Band’s subscription channel and radio, in addition to serving as production director.

“I just found out that we are not going to continue with this program… I don’t follow this program. I wanted to thank all this incredible team from ‘Melhor da Noite’, who really inspired me. To the generosity of Bandeirantes, to Glenda and to you, above all, who have accompanied me all this time, always with joy, inspiration and renewal”, said in a video published on the social network.

“Now, let’s go in other directions, let’s move forward, always inventing, always having other ideas and always believing that creativity is above all, and our desire to make a difference in the lives of others too”he completed. “Thank you very much Band, thank you very much ‘Melhor da Noite’, thank you very much Glendinha. We see ourselves in another endeavor.”

Presenter Glenda Kozlowski, who shared the studio with Zeca, commented on the announcement on Instagram.

“Zeca, you were a big and wonderful surprise! How I learned by your side! A restless, attentive guy, an agenda factory, good ideas! People stop me on the street and tell me how much they like you, how much fun you are! For me, I only have gratitude in my heart and the honor of being able to say that we created a program from scratch, alongside this spectacular team from ‘Melhor da Noite’, and we hold on tight to the rocket.”wrote Glenda.