Zebronics, an Indian company producing audio systems, on Thursday launched the Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar in India called the ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos. The company said, this soundbar will be made available on Flipkart from September 21 at a price of Rs 17,999.

At the launch of the soundbar, Zebronics director Pradeep Doshi said, “Dolby Atmos is having an exciting experience by becoming the first Indian brand to launch a soundbar with audio.”

Doshi further added, “We promise to deliver great entertainment at home with our newly launched ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar. Its design is very simple, but its sound quality is very strong.”

Soundbar equipped with dual drivers

16.51 cm to the soundbar for a fast and effective base. Has been equipped with a subwoofer driver. 5.71 cm in the device. Quad and 5.08 cm Dual drivers have been provided, so that the sound is strong and it is also closely tuned. The soundbar is 450 WHz.

This soundbar also supports HDMI ARC

The process of setting up the soundbar is also quite easy and another feature is that it can be easily connected with other devices. That is, you can also enjoy its music on the phone. You can connect it to HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) or optical input using USB / AUX without any hassle. The soundbar also has an HDMI output with dual HDMI inputs. It also supports HDMI ARC.

Pankaj Kedia, managing director, Emerging Market at Dolbah Laboratories, says, “We are thrilled to be associated with the company to introduce Zebronics’ first Dolby-Atmos enabled soundbar to Indian consumers. Zebronics users now enjoy the great experience of Dolby Atmos in Hindi. And be able to take along songs being included continuously in English. “

These soundbars will compete with …….

Samsung 5.1 Channel Sound Bar

Samsung’s Bluetooth HW-Q60T / XL soundbar (5.1 channels) is priced at Rs 24,999 (on Flipkart). It comes with a total of 360 sound outputs. It has a sub woofer and a wall mount sound bar. But its satellite speakers have not been given. You can connect with your smartphone. You can also connect it to your smartphone. It supports Dolby Digital.

JBL 5.1 Channel Sound Bar

JBL’s 5.1 channel sound bar comes in three options, its 300W model is priced at Rs 20,999 while its 450W model is priced at Rs 37,999. Apart from this, it is also available in 510W, which is Rs 54,999. This sound bar also does not get satellite speakers, you will get only a mounted sound bar and a sub woofer. The company claims that you can connect it with your smartphone, laptop, audio player and TV. But you will get 5.1 channel output only in its 510W model, the remaining two other models will get 2.1 and 3.1 channel output. It comes with true 4K connectivity and cinematic sound.

