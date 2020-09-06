Six teams confronted one another in units of 40 minutes (1) in entrance of a sparse viewers, distancing obliges, however motivated. After deliberation, it is the funk group Sacred cassidy who was awarded the Zebrock-Sacem Prize. However the individuals of Montreuil weren’t the one ones to face out: the Parisians of The Darwin experience and their English rock had been chosen for an artist residency reception on the Hangar d’Ivry-sur-Seine. Two different prizes had been awarded to Volutes, rock band to the lyrics that owe loads to Noir Désir, Saez, and so forth., chosen by the journal Francofans, and Louise Pressager, whose intimate music was chosen by Size d’aves. This 12 months for the winners, sadly no Zebrock stage on the Fête de l’Humanité, however we are able to wager that we’ll meet their skills in future editions.

This night was solely a prelude, as Zebrock’s agenda is packed, even earlier than his back-to-school basic assembly which takes place on September 30. Subsequent Friday and Saturday, the artists who’ve distinguished themselves in earlier years are taking up Bellevilloise for the “Fête de l’Humanité in any other case”. On Friday, Zebrock proposes to host today of debates with La critter, at 6.30 p.m., then to shut it with Cyril Mokaiesh (accompanied by Bachar Mar-Khalifé) at 8 p.m. and Nayra at 9.30 p.m. On Saturday, Zebrock gives a particular night from 8 pm, in partnership with Humanity: seven artists have every chosen a music amongst those who made up our July sequence “We all know the music … not the lyrics”. Ravages will carry out Vamos a la playa (Righeira), Sôliz has chosen Metropolis of Gentle (Gold), Niki Demiller He doesn’t come residence tonight (Eddy Mitchell), Icône will play Le petit prepare (Rita Mitsouko), Alysce L’Aigle noir (Barbara ), Corps Météore Macumba (Jean-Pierre Mader) and MAB The Night time Watch (La Mano Negra). They will even carry out one among their very own items, earlier than giving method, at 11 pm, to the feminine duo Rovski.

(1) All of the live shows shall be broadcast on the Fête de l’Humanité platform quickly on-line. To acquire the assist voucher for the Pageant it’s this way