In July 2020, one of many summer time sequence of Humanity featured 14 songs, 14 common hits whose music everyone knows however not at all times the lyrics. This revisitation made it potential to disclose sudden contents, to place in vital views with the time of their publication or the biography of their authors, thus shedding gentle on their which means in an unprecedented means. Our accomplice Zebrock took the concept and prolonged it to the Mélo platform which hyperlinks works, devices and artists and gives quite a few and wealthy musical paths. Then took the concept slightly additional by providing younger rising artists with whom the affiliation works to take a title and interpret it as a part of the Fête de l’Humanité in any other case.

The proposal made tilt and seven teams and artists raised their finger to lend themselves to this sport of reinterpretation. Past the purely playful facet (we are saying to play music, do not we?) It’s for the affiliation to proceed its dedication with younger artists and to place them in creative conditions unpublished which clearly reinforce their challenge and enrich their musical identification.

So elevating the curtain this Saturday, September 12 on the set of La Bellevilloise, with Alysce, winner of the Grand Zebrock 2019 who will take over Barbara and “The black eagle”. The singer-pianist Corps Météore takes over Jean-Pierre Mader and “Macumba” and the pop duo Icon of Rita Mitsouko and “Le petit prepare”. The electro hip-hop duo MAB takes on La Mano Negra with “Evening Watch” and Niki Demiller, vocal keyboard, is impressed by Eddy Mitchell and “He doesn’t come residence tonight”. Lastly, Ravages dances on Righeira’s “Vamos a la playa” and Sôliz sings Gold, “Metropolis of sunshine”. Lovely program that we’re impatient to listen to on the digital platform of the Fête de l’Humanité in any other case then on the web site of Zebrock. Sadly the Covid restricts the variety of contributors and deprives us of the pleasure of being collectively in a live performance corridor! Interviewed on each their selection and their work, the artists may also carry out considered one of their very own piece.