The season of the Zebras ends with a measure defeat. In Galway, against the Irish side of Connacht, the Parma franchise lost 22-20 after having gone down by three tries in the first half and having scored two in the second half.

The match

–

After a first kick by Carlo Canna, the Irish immediately realized with the tries of the scrum half Marmion and the second line Murray. Flanker Masterson stretches out just after half the time, bringing the greens to 17-3, but in the final comes the first goal in Urc of the young extreme of Italy under 20 Lorenzo Pani (pt 17-8). After the break Connacht scores the goal of the bonus with Porch, but the reaction of the Zebras arrives who first hit the mark with the right prop Nocera and then, three minutes from the end, also break through with the center Lucchin, for the transformation of Canna . It ends 22-20.