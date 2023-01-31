Querétaro, Qro.- Fourteen animals of Chilpancingo de los Bravo, Guerrero, who lived in the Chilpancingo Zoo, Zoochilpan, were exchanged in the State of Mexico and Querétaro, for inputs, communication radios and tools.

under a investigation by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa) and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), it was verified that the exchange took place during December of last year.

The animals that were exchanged are: four watusis, a zebra and nine barbary sheep. Supposedly the exchange is authorized by Semarnat, however, it is not yet confirmed if they are in suitable places.

The four watusis surrendered to Juan José Jiménez Ordaz in the Valle de San Pedro subdivision, municipality of Tecámac, State of Mexicoby order of the then director of the zoo José Rubén Nava Noriega, according to the authorization with folio SGPA/DGBS/06628/20.

the zebra surrendered to René David Trujillo Sotelo in the Paseo de la Venta subdivision, in San Juan del Rio Queretaro, in December 2022. The authorization folio is SPARN/DGBS/04746/22.

and the nine barbary sheep they were delivered to René David Trujillo Sotelo at the same address three months earlier.

According to research information from Semarnat, the animals were exchanged for tools, sound equipment, communication radios and inputs that would be used for the operation of the zoo.

But what so far it is not clear, it is the exact location of the place where the different species are, animals. According to internet data on the location of the Valle de San Pedro subdivision, in the State of Mexico, it is located in a residential unit and It is not a zoo or a Management Unit for the Conservation of Wildlife (Umas).

We recommend you read:

environmental authorities they have not established if the exchange of animals for tools and inputs is illegal or not, because it is supposed that in theory the zoo depends on the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources of Guerrero (Semaren) and has a budget to cover those needs.

“The use of animal species that they can do after the authorization is the donation, an exchange, commercialize them. They can even eat them. We don’t know, until now, what happened to these animals.” expressed a Semarnat worker who preferred to keep declaring this information in anonymous testimony.