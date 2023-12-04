Advertisementi Advertisement https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/publieditorial/ 04/12/2023 – 18:20

Technology has promoted major transformations in the world economy in the last decade, driven by the Industrial Revolution 4.0. The possibility of creating new solutions met the need of companies from different sectors to boost production, bring efficiency to processes through automation, create increasingly innovative products and, at the same time, optimize costs. These are important changes that bring a new perspective to business and task management.

According to the 1st Survey on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Latin America, carried out by the consultancy EY and the company BotCity, 26% of the technologies linked to automation adopted by companies are mainly aimed at achieving greater productivity. Keeping an eye on the trends that guide these needs, Zebra Technologies, a B2B technology company focused on developing solutions for sectors such as retail, logistics and distribution centers, follows this movement by increasingly offering a wider range of alternatives to help these companies gain more agility and efficiency.

Zebra’s solutions range from offering mobile computers, RFID to task management, which, each year, gain new technological improvements. According to Vanderlei Ferreira, vice-president and general manager of the company in Brazil, technology has enabled important advances in the companies’ operations and increased competitiveness. “In order to help customers bring more efficiency to their business, we need to offer the right tools and information so that they can operate with agility, improving productivity and, consequently, the customer experience, something that consumers nowadays place as a priority ”.

Mobile computing: advancement in operational tasks

According to the study Warehousing Vision Study 2022 made by Zebra, 91% of warehouse operators in Latin America agree that they need to implement new technologies to be more competitive and 50% of managers intend to invest in this path to improve the visibility of stocks and assets in their warehouses and supply chains in the next five years.

Mobile computing is an important ally in this sense and one of Zebra’s bets, helping employees complete their work faster and more intelligently. Among the latest innovations brought to the market are the models TC22 and TC27 , aimed at sectors such as retail, transport and logistics. Robust, safe and functional, both have an integrated reading mechanism in 1D and 2D standards and feature Intellifocus™ technology to type items in your hand or on shelves at high heights.

The TC22 can be applied in routine retail and hospitality. “In store, it allows employees to locate items and check prices, fulfill online orders, evaluate inventory and move shipments to stock quickly and easily. In cinemas and theaters, it helps with scanning and validating tickets with just one touch, avoiding queues”, details Ferreira.

Business management: a question of survival

Retail has the important mission of offering a customer experience that is increasingly aligned with their expectations – or, in large part, surprising them with something more. Otherwise, he won’t think twice about switching brands. A report on retail carried out by the financial platform Adyen proves this fact. According to the survey, 70% of respondents stated that they would not buy from a company again if they felt frustrated with the service provided.

And efficient business management is behind this successful work. To be present on this journey, Zebra is betting on Modern Store a framework focused on retail that supports retailers – from small to large retailers – with technology that operates at all ends of the chain, addressing all the challenges that the sector currently faces, such as, for example, efficiency in product delivery to consumers.

It involves the adoption of technology in processes such as inventory management across all channels, making the shopping experience easier and more pleasant, something fundamental at a time when online retail is preparing for two important sales dates: Black Friday and Christmas. According to Neotrust, e-commerce should sell 12.6% more on Black Friday compared to the previous year.

Results in practice

Zebra’s technological solutions have enabled some giants in the manufacturing and retail sector to obtain important results for their operations. One of them occurred at the Bosch manufacturing unit in Curitiba (PR). The company needed to further automate its quality inspection process and adopted a more advanced vision, reading and verification system, developed by Zebra, in addition to automating the traceability of injector nozzles. With the new solution, the manufacturing plant reduced the amount of machined parts that require manual inspection and increased its daily production volume of automotive items to 7,000.

The need to streamline its omnichannel operations and improve the customer experience was one of the most urgent demands of the Le Biscuit chain when it opted for Zebra solutions in its distribution center. Among the gains obtained are the optimization of inventory, faster delivery and a greater range of options for the customer to choose from, according to their needs.

“The collaboration with Zebra allowed us to expand our omnichannel operations from the Northeast of Brazil to the entire country, boosting our operations”, says Rodrigo Spillere, Technology Director at Le Biscuit.

Zebra Technologies solutions can be found on the website www.zebra.com