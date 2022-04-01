Madrid. Zebra mbuna (a species of cichlid fish) and rays can add and subtract one of the numbers one to five, shows a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The results show that the numerical abilities of fish are on par with those of other vertebrate and invertebrate species, according to the authors.

Researcher Vera Schluessel and her colleagues at the University of Bonn in Germany tested whether eight zebra mbuna (Pseudotropheus zebra) and eight freshwater rays (Potamotrygon motoro) could be trained to recognize the colors blue, as a symbol of addition, and yellow, as a symbol of subtraction, both by a factor of one.

The fish were shown cards with blue or yellow shapes, and were then presented with two doors containing cards with different numbers of shapes, one of which was the correct answer.

For example, if a fish was shown a card with three blue shapes, it would add one to three and swim through a door containing the card with four shapes. If the fish swam for the correct one, they were rewarded.

The researchers found that six of the zebra mbuna and three of the striped mbuna consistently learned to associate blue with addition and yellow with subtraction. On average, the zebra mbuna learned it after 28 sessions and the rays after 68.

In general, the fish performed well on the tasks, although addition was learned more easily than subtraction, and the performance of each fish varied more among zebra mbuna than among rays.

During addition tasks, the zebra mbuna selected the correct answer in 296 of 381 (78 percent) trials, and stripes in 169 of 180 (94 percent). On the subtraction tasks, the zebra mbuna scored 264 out of 381 (69 percentage points) and the stripes scored 161 out of 180 (89 percent).

Although the authors speculate that numerical skills may not be very important to either species, they suggest that they could help both species recognize individual fish by their appearance, for example by counting the stripes or spots on the fish. fish body.

The researchers add that these results add to a growing body of evidence indicating that the cognitive abilities and sensitivity of fish need to be revisited.