Mexico.- America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa are the five continents that taught you during basic education. Today we will break paradigms in your mind when you read that there is a ‘new’ continent called Zealandia.

the great land mass It was discovered by scientists a few years ago after spending approximately 375 years in oblivion.but present in old accounts of the Maori ethnic group, originating in New Zealand.

Zealandia is a hidden continent that remains submerged for 94% of its extension according to ‘GSA Today’, the journal of the Geological Society of America, where they argue that a series of tests validate the concept of continental mass.

This piece of land would have about 4.9 million square kilometersbecoming the “seventh largest geological continent and, moreover, it is the most recent, the thinnest and the most submerged”.

Don’t let your head explode, there is a branch of scholars who classify North America and South America as different continents.

You can find more information about it in the article entitled “Since when do the continents exist as we know them (and where does the name of each one come from)”, published by Analía Llorente from ‘BBC’ on October 13, 2019.

Returning to the main topic, currently New Zealand and New Caledonia belong to Zealandiaalthough a large part of its territory is under water.

This ‘new’ continent is as large territorially as India, with its highest point on Mount Cook, with a height of 3,724 meters and a deep zone between 2,500 and 1,000 meters in the ocean.

this territory It has a width ranging from 10 to 30 kilometersthickness that increases up to 40 in some sectors under the South Island, in New Zealand.

Characteristics: