Bolsonarista truck driver is the target of an inquiry in the STF about acts with undemocratic agendas

Truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, who introduces himself as “Zé Thunder”, will try to run for a seat for federal deputy for the State of Santa Catarina in October for the PL. He broke the news on his Telegram profile this Saturday (06.Aug.222).

“I’m passing by to tell you that Zé Trovão is definitely a candidate for federal deputy for the State of Santa Catarina, approved in the PL convention. God blesses. I count on your support, now with more strength”, says Zé Trovão. He also says he wants to be the “1st truck driver to arrive in Brasília to change history”.

Zé Trovão is investigated for articulating acts with anti-democratic agendas on September 7, 2021. The truck driver had his preventive arrest decreed a few days before the demonstrations and was on the run in Mexico until October 26, when he surrendered to the Federal Police in Joinville (SC) .

In December, the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of STF (Federal Supreme Court), released house arrest and imposed restrictions. At the time, the minister stated that, although Zé Trovão continued the attacks on the Supreme Court even when he was on the run, there was no justification for maintaining preventive measures.