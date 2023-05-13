Deputy Marco Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão (PL-SC), is free from the electronic anklet. He received authorization from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to stop using the device.

Zé Trovão is investigated in the investigation into anti-democratic demonstrations on September 7, 2021. He was even arrested, after spending two months on the run, but later obtained authorization from the STF to wait for the conclusion of the investigation at home.

The truck driver was also prohibited from keeping in touch with the other investigated persons, using social networks and granting interviews without judicial authorization.

As soon as Zé Trovão was elected, with 71,140 votes, the defense asked for the restrictions to be lifted so that he could “freely” exercise his mandate.

Moraes considered that the precautionary measures are no longer justified and revoked them all. The decision states that the deputy no longer disclosed “content coated with illegality” on social networks and could have his profiles reactivated. He also mentions that there have been no reports of any ankle bracelet violations since he was elected. “At this moment, it is up to the reanalysis of the precautionary measures imposed”, wrote the minister.