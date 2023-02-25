Character from the Ministry of Health announces the National Movement for Vaccination, which will start on Monday (Feb 27)

The character Zé Gotinha, from the Ministry of Health, will open the Parade of Champions at the Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), this Saturday (25.Feb.2023). The 6 best placed schools in the Rio Carnival this year will perform again at Marquês de Sapucaí from 21:30.

Zé Gotinha’s participation in the event is part of the promotion of the National Movement for Vaccination, which will be launched on Monday (Feb 27) by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade. The federal government’s goal is to expand vaccination coverage of all immunizers available in the SUS (Unified Health System).

The federal government announced that, in a 1st stage of the movement, the focus will be reinforcement with the bivalent vaccine against covid-19 for priority groups, formed by elderly people over 60 and people with disabilities, for example.

It is estimated that 52 million people will be vaccinated at this stage. As of March, the target audience will be extended to the entire population over 12 years old (stage 2) and will then be aimed at children from 6 months old (stage 3). Planning is part of the 2023 National Vaccination Program schedule, announced by the Ministry of Health at the beginning of the month.

Indigenous, riverine and quilombola communities are also part of the priority group. The action has already started, in advance, with the Yanomami indigenous people this Saturday. The territory in Roraima faces a public health emergency situation. About 20,000 doses of bivalent vaccines were sent to Terra Yanomami, according to data published by the Ministry of Health.