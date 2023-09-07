Mascote was part of the Health and Vaccination axis; government named the “symbol of defense and mobilization for life” as a national heritage

Zé Gotinha, vaccination mascot in Brazil, participated in the 7th of September parade in Brasília, in the Federal District. He made up the “Health and Vaccination” axis of the event, together with health professionals from the Armed Forces and the SUS (Unified Health System). O government profile on social networks, he said that the doll is a national asset, a symbol of defense and mobilization for life.

The parade was divided into 4 thematic axes “which celebrate the role of the Armed Forces in defending of the 1988 Constitution and the advances and achievements of our country”second Paulo PimentaMinister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication).

Watch (25s):

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhahighlighted the presence of Zé Gotinha in a publication on your X profile (formerly Twitter). In the post, he also stated that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) ended the “Rally of hate, denialism and attacks on the Constitution”.

Zé Gotinha is back! Him and our national SUS heroes! This is an independence parade, we ended the rally of hate, denialism and attacks on the Constitution of the previous government! pic.twitter.com/3uY4JgQTY5 — Alexandre Padilha (@padilhando) September 7, 2023

Other politicians also spoke out about the presence of Zé Gotinha in the parade:

Out of the imbroxavel, in comes Zé Gotinha! #7deSeptember pic.twitter.com/QcAkZcephX — Guilherme Boulos (@GuilhermeBoulos) September 7, 2023

Long live the VACCINE! Zé Gotinha was applauded here at the Esplanada! pic.twitter.com/GAG9r7dtoV — SorayaThronicke (@SorayaThronicke) September 7, 2023

In the past, the coup essay and its denialists paraded; now I see SUS and Zé Gotinha in the spotlight, showing that it is impossible to think about national sovereignty without valuing our science . #7deSeptember pic.twitter.com/PtIwGTfRBF — Duda Salabert (@DudaSalabert) September 7, 2023