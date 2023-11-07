Action in the RJ Court was motivated by posts from 2020 calling Carlos Vereza “fascist, sick and hypocrite”

Actor José de Abreu was ordered to pay compensation of R$35,000 for moral damages to his colleague Carlos Vereza after calling him “fascist”, “sclerotic”, “sick” It is “hypocritical”. The decision was made by judge Flávia Viveiros de Castro, from the 6th Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s the complete (PDF – 78 KB).

Vereza sued Abreu for slander, insult and defamation in 2020, the year in which publications aimed at the actor were made on the social network X (at the time, Twitter).

Throughout the sequence of posts, José de Abreu says he was disrespected by the actor on previous occasions and suggests that he would have “seensuffered incurable brain injuries” during torture during the Military Dictatorship. Vereza was arrested twice by the regime and tortured. Read below.

The decision of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro) stated that Abreu’s publications exceeded freedom of expression and presented “evident harmful potential”. In addition to paying moral damages, the actor must make a public retraction to Carlos Vereza on the same social network. He will also pay the costs of the process.

To the UOL, the actor stated that he will appeal the decision. O Power360 He tried to locate José de Abreu’s press office, but it was not possible. The space remains open.

UNDERSTAND

In January 2020, José de Abreu criticized actress Regina Duarte for taking on the role of Special Secretary for Culture during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Carlos Vereza, who supported the former president, countered Abreu in a Facebook post.

“Respect Regina Duarte! Respect choices different from yours! I have always treated you affably, accepting your point of view on ideological issues. Why always vibrate in hatred, in low energies? Look for the more generous side in yourself, which you certainly have“, he wrote.

José de Abreu’s publication on X was a response to Vereza’s message on Facebook.

The criminal complaint against Abreu, initiated a few days after the post, was rejected by a judge from the 34th Criminal Court of the Rio Court of Justice in January 2021. At the time, it was understood that the actor had not committed the alleged crimes .