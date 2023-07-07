Exactly one month ago the playwright José Celso Martinez Correa, known as Ze Celso, a true reference of the scene in Brazil, passed the baton from the Teatro Oficina to the actor and his life partner, Marcelo Drummond, 60, at the company’s headquarters in São Paulo. “Someday I will die, to guarantee the continuity of the theater I am going to marry Marcelo Drummond”, she explained then in an interview with this newspaper, two days before the celebration of their loving union. But no one expected that the most relevant playwright in Brazil would end his days so soon. He passed away this Thursday at the age of 86 after a domestic accident.

The fire from a fire caused by an electric stove during the early hours of last Tuesday burned 53% of his body. Since then, he has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo. The information about his state of health was always accompanied by hope: “Despite being a serious case, we want everyone to deeply believe in Zé’s ability, that he has the strength and will to live enough to overcome it,” the doctor asked. and actress Luciana Domschke on the networks of the Teatro Oficina on Tuesday, after speaking with the medical team that treated him.

Zé Celso was one of the founders of the Teatro Oficina in 1958 and until now he has been at the helm. These days he was immersed in the theatrical adaptation of A Queda do Céu (the fall of the sky), book of the conversations of the Yanomami shaman Davi Kopenawa, recorded by the French anthropologist Bruce Albert. Rehearsals had already begun and Zé even worked by video call with contagious joy and strength.

The leader of the Teatro Oficina is one of the most outstanding and avant-garde figures of Brazilian culture since the sixties. The theater group that he led began to be recognized internationally in 1967, after the presentation of his version of O Rei da Vela, by the writer Oswald de Andrade. It was the foray into the theatrical scene of Tropicalismo, an avant-garde cultural movement that emerged at the beginning of the military dictatorship (1964-1985), which proposed radical aesthetic innovations and fused traditional Brazilian culture with foreign trends of the time.

The actor never abandoned his vocation for freedom and transgression, the Office Theater was always politicized. Neither during the years of the government led by Jair Bolsonaro, which eliminated the Ministry of Culture, did he lose the desire to fight or his optimism. “I told people: let’s stop crying, let’s do Roda Viva again!” He recounted a few days before his fatal accident. Roda Viva It was a key piece that consolidated the Teatro Oficina. It is the first theatrical text by a young Chico Buarque, who at the age of 24 asked Zé Celso to direct it. It premiered at the beginning of 1968, months before Institutional Act No. 5 (AI-5), which began the most violent and repressive period of the Brazilian military dictatorship.

Zé Celso was one of the people tortured by the dictatorship and was forced into exile between 1974 and 1979. Upon his return to Brazil, he continued the work tirelessly and the company was renamed Teatro Oficina Uzyna Uzona in 1984. “Uzyna is the side serious, rational and Uzone the free, poetic, disorganized, sexual side… An explosion”, explained Zé Celso in May with a look full of life and joy, before going to a physiotherapy session. The bodily pains that limited him those weeks did not stop him and he attended various premieres around the country. “Even in a wheelchair, he got on stage. He was weak, but with a luminous look he told us about his current project, in which he was going to work with many indigenous people”, explains the actor Thiago Meiron, who was in the audience at the premiere of Waiting for Godot in Belo Horizonte, on May 12. The mothers of CUFA (Central Única das Favelas) also took to the stage, whom Zé Celso had invited. For many it was his first time in the theater. Bringing stage ballasts closer to people of any social class is one of the fundamental vocations of the Teatro Oficina.

“His innumerable struggles were always a renewed affirmation of the Yeahagainst everything that tells us No. The image of that man, at 86, rehearsing on the computer is one of the definitive visions of art and passion”, says art director Thales Junqueira, in one of the many tribute messages that followed the news of his death. that are now circulating on the internet. “Our phoenix has just departed for the abode of the sun”, they say goodbye to the dreamy artist. “Zé is eternal”, they say, and it is that the legacy he leaves with the Teatro Oficina transcends his body.

The building in the traditional Bixiga neighborhood, in the center of São Paulo, has been protected as heritage since 1983. The Italian-Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi, who worked hand in hand with Zé Celso for years, was responsible for opening it to the public. outside, breaking down its walls. As his admirers say, the playwright transcends his bodily life, he will continue to live in each of the rays of sunlight that penetrate the walls of the Teatro Oficina.

