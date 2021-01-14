E.There are things you couldn’t have guessed in 2019 when this series first aired on the BBC. That Theresa May would be substituted for Boris Johnson before Brexit, and that Donald Trump’s presidency will end with such a bang as we have just seen. And the global pandemic came as a bit of a surprise. Although the series “Years and Years” is set in the very near future, namely the years after Brexit, a few basic parameters are not right. But that doesn’t matter, because it’s mainly about the everyday life of the extensive Lyons family from Manchester and the consequences that the events in a dystopian Great Britain have for the four siblings and their bossy mother Muriel.

The protagonists were sorted surprisingly quickly: the eldest son Stephen is a financial advisor, married to the accountant Celeste, they have two adolescent daughters. Daniel is gay and works at the housing office, among other things, he is responsible for refugee accommodation and falls in love with one of his protégés. Rosie organizes a school cafeteria, is a single mother of two sons, and despite being in a wheelchair she has most things under control, except for her dating life, which is mostly not her fault. Edith, on the other hand, is busy saving the world and usually only calls in via Skype from somewhere in Asia.

The technology that everyone has at their disposal and through which they communicate is a matter of course in every household. An “Alexa” -like device called “Signor” can be addressed at any time and creates family group calls, of course everyone has mobile phones, of course nobody goes to the bank, but looks at the account at home. And while grandmother Muriel is still struggling with addressing the digital household appliance, daughter Beth already has wonderful filter nonsense that drives her parents crazy.

A wonderfully unsympathetic Emma Thompson

This could continue as a less exciting family series, but unfortunately a lot is happening in the world. The nuclear attack that Donald Trump instigates on an artificial Chinese island in his second term in office is still quite a long way off. The economic effects of a financial crash in Great Britain in 2026 are already much more palpable. Emma Thompson as populist politician Vivienne Rook, as a wonderfully unsympathetic but charismatic mixture of Marine Le Pen and something even worse, pushes through drastic measures after her election as Prime Minister in the country. The climate is changing a little faster than expected, and technical developments are also making a few giant leaps. If one does not apply the laws of historical probability to the series, but rather those of dramaturgical condensation, these tricks can be well justified.

The cultural zeitgeist has also advanced further in a few years, and with it the self-perception of the characters. We, the audience, didn’t quite come along, of course – and not alone, because the older generations aren’t up to date either. This is negotiated in the storyline about daughters Bethany and Ruby, in which Beth comes out as “trans”. While the parents are still pleased with their tolerance and ponder which pronouns they should use for Beth in the future, the daughter explains that she is not transsexual, but that she identifies as transhuman, i.e. that she cannot cope with the entire body as a biological entity and becomes digital would like to. The still so understanding mother Celeste freaks out in her helplessness, then a negotiation is made as to how far the daughter can go – as any family in the world would do at any point in time. The fact that this story is not used as a special effect to create a science fiction impression, but rather tells with a lot of seriousness and empathy how a young adult wrestles with her self-image, defines the quality of this series.

Unfortunately, the synchronization has to be mentioned separately, and here it is a matter of principle. Why do they all sound like cartoon characters? Who told the speakers that uninhibited overacting was just good enough? If the voice doesn’t roll over regularly, if it doesn’t crackle and rattle and if the sentence melody doesn’t sound like a worn out cassette in a Walkman with weak batteries, then the director doesn’t seem to be waving through. As a viewer of the German version, it is not easy to find the character beneath the thick layer of blur, nagging and croaking, who, by the way, speaks quite normally in the original version, with a Northern English twist, as the people speak. Most of the time you will find them much more personable. In case of doubt, a little less stage emphasis would have been more, and unfortunately this series is not an isolated case. If you can somehow, don’t do it to yourself, but watch the original with subtitles, otherwise everything spoils you.

Years and Years, on Thursday from 8.15 p.m. to 2 a.m. on ZDFneo (and in English on the Starzplay channel on Amazon Prime)