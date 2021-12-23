Home page politics

Interview in “heute journal”: Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and moderator Marietta Slomka. © Screenshot ZDF

Direct questions from Marietta Slomka: Karl Lauterbach speaks in the ZDF’s “heute journal” about criticism of the Corona policy and the RKI. And not only that.

Munich / Berlin – Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Twitter. It’s a close social media bond in the coronavirus pandemic. It was like that when the Rhinelander was “only” a corona expert without a public government office. This is how it has been since the epidemiologist was appointed to the traffic light cabinet of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the beginning of December.

Karl Lauterbach in “heute journal” (ZDF): Health Minister wants to continue to be a corona warning

On Wednesday evening (December 22nd), the 58-year-old asked critical questions in front of an audience of millions on ZDF after the corona tightening at the federal-state summit on Tuesday remained moderate – despite the spread of the Omikron variant. In the “heute journal” moderator Marietta Slomka confronted him with the question of whether he had exchanged his admonishing posts on Twitter for cabinet discipline. “I will continue to be the admonisher and warner where appropriate. But of course I have to solve the problems and not just warn against them, ”Minister Lauterbach replied diplomatically.

Multiple media like that Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) had commented critically on Wednesday that the expert, for whom no measure was previously too strict, suddenly gave in. “We are observing the Omikron position very closely. One has to fear that the Omikron variant will spread quickly, ”said the social democrat on ZDF. The booster vaccination campaign continues “every day”. And for the rules for Germany discussed at the Corona summit, the interviewees “gave the countries a deadline, December 28th. The federal states have a duty ”.

Karl Lauterbach in “heute journal” (ZDF): Minister of Health is preparing the fourth corona vaccination

On top of that. The Federal Minister of Health also made a request to citizens in the “heute journal”. “The measure that is particularly important now is how we spend Christmas,” he said and advised that people should do quick tests themselves, especially before traveling. Lauterbach: “I appeal to the citizens, it has to happen now.”

Regarding the most recent communication misunderstanding with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which belongs to the division of his ministry, he said: “You shouldn’t construct an artificial contradiction. The Expert Council made very good suggestions. We said yes that we want to involve scientists more. We have a good relationship and exchange ideas. In my house there will be no censorship of scientific writings. The time for the proposal yesterday may not have been ideal. But these suggestions are also evaluated. ”The day before, the RKI called for“ maximum contact restrictions ”in the discussion about a possible corona lockdown due to Omikron – apparently without coordination with the minister.

“Politicians have to decide what has to be done,” said Lauterbach now and announced because of the Omikron wave: “We will need a fourth vaccination. That is already foreseeable. Because we probably need a specific variant vaccination against Omikron. We have already ordered 80 million vaccine doses from BionTech for this purpose. And we will also procure appropriate amounts of vaccine from Moderna. Maybe from other manufacturers too. I am therefore assuming a fourth vaccination. ” (pm)