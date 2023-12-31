Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

During the Ukraine war, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with missiles in retaliation for Belgorod. A ZDF team was injured in the rocket attack.

Kharkiv – Russian air strikes caused severe damage in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday night. During the rocket attack in Ukraine war also became a team of the ZDF injured, as the broadcaster announced on Sunday (December 31st). The seven employees were in the “Kharkiv Palace” hotel at the time of the shelling. A Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and seriously injured, as was a security guard. According to the broadcaster, the hotel is primarily used by journalists.

Russia's rocket attack on Kharkiv: ZDF team escapes from journalists' hotel

The city is close to the border Russia and had already been hit by several Russian missiles on Saturday. According to authorities, 26 people were injured. Among other things, the large hotel in which the hotel was located was also damaged ZDFteam had stopped. “As if by a miracle we all survived,” writes journalist Alica Jung on the station’s homepage. They escaped to safety from the upper floors through dense smoke and falling debris.

The Kharkiv Palace hotel became a target in the Ukrainian war. A ZDF team complained about injuries after the attack. © IMAGO/Madiyevskyy Vyacheslav/Ukrinform

ZDF itself condemned the attack on the journalists' hotel in Kharkiv. “This is another attack by Russia on the free press. We hope that the injured colleagues recover quickly. ZDF will continue to report on the war against the Ukrainian civilian population,” wrote ZDF-Editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten.

Ukraine war: Kharkiv becomes a target of Russia's army

In addition to explosions in Kharkiv, Russian attacks were also reported in the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi on Sunday night. The Ukrainian Air Force said 21 of 49 attacking drones over Ukraine that night were shot down. These military statements could not be independently verified.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the local prosecutor's office spoke in the morning of attacks with combat drones. As a result, several residential buildings, offices and a café in the center were damaged. “There were some impacts in the center,” Terekhov wrote on the social network Telegram. Information about injured people is still being collected.

Attack on Kharkiv in retaliation for Belgorod attack?

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost two years and on Friday hit the neighboring country with its heaviest air strikes to date. At least 39 people died in the bombing. Further attacks followed on Saturday and Sunday. Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the local prosecutor's office spoke in the morning of attacks with combat drones. As a result, several residential buildings, offices and a café in the center were damaged. “There were some impacts in the center,” Terekhov wrote, according to the news agency dpa on the social network Telegram. Information about injured people is still being collected.

Military observers also see the ongoing air strikes as a reprisal for attacks on Russian territory. That's how she had it Ukraine On Saturday, they shelled the Russian city of Belgorod near the border. The regional administration there reported 24 deaths on Sunday morning, according to the agency Tass reported. It was initially unclear whether this was the direct result of Ukrainian hits. Russia had called for a UN Security Council meeting because of the attack. (jeki/with dpa)