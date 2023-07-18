Dhe arguments not to increase the license fee any further are becoming more numerous. Because the public broadcasters are well served with the existing financial resources, last year the record sum of 8.57 billion euros was received from the broadcasting fee, inflation, the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine did not lead to ARD , ZDF and Deutschlandradio would have suffered losses, on the contrary.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for feuilleton online and “media”.

Not only did the Hessian Broadcasting Corporation post a plus of 14.1 million euros and an increase in fee income of 13 million (with total income of 543.4 million) after years of – purely arithmetical – minus, with ZDF the situation is even better.

ZDF earned 2.09 billion euros from broadcasts in 2022, according to the Evangelical Press Service (epd), which is an increase of 63.3 million euros. Total revenue last year was 2.47 billion, and expenditure was 2.45 billion euros. In the statement of income and expenditure, as calculated by epd, there is a surplus of 19.2 million euros.

This operating result will be transferred to the financial plan, which shows income of 409 million euros and expenses of 400.1 million euros in 2022. The bottom line is a surplus of 8.9 million euros. ZDF had expected a deficit of 105.4 million, but then the result was 114.2 million euros better than expected. The positive result is “almost half due to the additional premium income of 63.3 million euros”.

This, in turn, went back to the “significantly higher number of homeowners than planned” at the beginning of 2022. The activity report by ZDF director Norbert Himmler, which he presented to the television council at the end of June, states: “The pandemic-related failures assumed in the planning did not occur.” The high inflation and the economic situation influenced by the war in Ukraine did not change either had a negative impact on premium income.