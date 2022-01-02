Home page world

“Couldn’t we just speak of a womanhood?” Asks the ZDF sports studio in a controversial post on Instagram. © ZDF Sportstudio / Instagram

Gender debate, the next round. The ZDF sports studio dares to question the term “team” for all-women teams. Now there is criticism.

Mainz – The Instagram post from the ZDF sports studio was actually harmless: “You usually think of men’s teams as soon as a national team is mentioned? That is understandable. After all, the word itself already includes the ‘man’. In the case of the female teams, there is often talk of women’s national teams or women’s national teams. ”

Sports studio changed: “Womanhood” triggers a huge debate

The show’s social media department caused a huge stir about whether it should be called national women instead of women’s national team.



