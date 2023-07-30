Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

After a tweet against Friedrich Merz, Jan Böhmermann cannot hope for support from his broadcaster. ZDF distances itself from the post.

Frankfurt am Main – Jan Böhmermann against Friedrich Merz: In this current conflict, ZDF does not side with the satirist. The broadcaster has distanced itself from a tweet by Böhmermann about CDU leader Merz. “ZDF distances itself from Böhmermann’s statement. The tweet is a private statement by Jan Böhmermann, which is not related to a ZDF production,” said the Mainz broadcaster on Saturday. Previously they had Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the VRM newspapers reported on the ZDF statement.

Böhmermann, known for his pithy posts, had commented on statements by the CDU federal chairman Merz on how to deal with the AfD at the municipal level.

Consequences for Böhmermann demanded: “Urgent and immediate”

“Don’t worry, the Nazis with substance probably only want to work with Nazis at the municipal level according to the current status,” Böhmermann wrote on Twitter. Merz had previously described the Union as an “alternative for Germany with substance” at the CSU state group’s retreat.

The focus of the discussion is the so-called “fire wall” against the AfD, which is being demanded by many parties and also members of the CDU. The statements by Merz in the ZDF summer interview on how to deal with the AfD in the municipalities were often interpreted as a softening of the clear demarcation between the CDU and the AfD. However, Merz rejected this and confirmed that the Union would not cooperate with the AfD. The The Hessian CDU, however, distanced itself from Merz’s statements. CDUSome celebrities even questioned Merz’s position.

After Böhmermann’s tweet, CDU representatives had called for consequences. The Rhineland-Palatinate CDU parliamentary group leader Gordon Schnieder had asked the ZDF director Norbert Himmler to clearly distance himself from Böhmermann’s statements. Schnieder wrote in a letter to Himmler that Böhmermann had defamed one of the major popular parties in Germany and insulted its members in the worst way with his tweet. “Therefore, an official statement from you is urgently and immediately required, which makes it clear that such statements are not compatible with the ZDF Codex.”

Remove Böhmermann’s slot? CDU puts pressure on ZDF

Böhmermann not only insulted the CDU with his statement, but also downplayed the horrors of National Socialism, Schnieder continued and asked Himmler for timely feedback, “whether you intend to withdraw his slot due to Jan Böhmermann’s repeated gaffes”.

Similarly clear criticism of the Böhmermann tweet had also practiced CDU Federal Vice Karin Prien. ZDF announced that the letter “from Mr. Schnieder has been received and will of course be answered”. Now the broadcaster has taken a position. So far, however, there has been no talk of a withdrawal of the slot or other consequences.

The invitation of the AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla to the talk by Sandra Maischberger also caused some severe criticism – also on the part of Jan Böhmermann. (cgsc with dpa)