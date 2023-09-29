Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

Split

ZDF presenter Christian Sievers has fallen victim to a deep fake. In a Facebook video he promotes a dubious investment. Now he warns against counterfeiting.

Mainz ‒ Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming a part of everyday life. Also in the business world? According to many experts, yes. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is of the opinion that this technology will advance the world of work. But work won’t go out thanks to AI, quoted Tagesschau.de the minister.

Nevertheless, by 2035 at the latest, he estimates that there will no longer be a workplace that does not require AI applications. However, the minister does not want to bring this development onto the streets without regulations. The risk of misuse of data would also be too great. Like the example of ZDF-News presenter Christian Sievers shows. The moderator fell victim to an AI-generated fake video on Facebook in which he advertises an investment in the middle of the “Heute Journal”.

ZDF presenter reveals fake video and warns: “It’s not me”

In the clip, Sievers promotes an investment platform with integrated AI. It is intended to help millions of German citizens earn large sums of money with “minimal investments”. At least that’s what the moderator claims in the fake video. You could earn up to 15,000 euros per month in this way. The project is based on a supercomputer with integrated artificial intelligence. “This allowed us to achieve maximum speed in data processing and analysis,” Sievers promotes the platform in the video. The software works on any device – phone, laptop or tablet.

Now the ZDF man himself warns against the perfidious and deceptively real hoax. “The guy looks like me, sounds (almost) like me. But it’s not really me… Not really,” Sievers writes on his Xaccount (formerly Twitter). “Bad new world. And from Facebook and Co: Just shrug your shoulders.” Who However, if you want to use AI properly, you should follow these seven tricks to know how to use the technology sensibly.

ZDF presenter Sievers becomes a victim on Facebook: “Who does something like that?”

In the original video, Christian Sievers talks about the change in the world of work through AI, over which an audio track with text other than fake was clearly placed. But it’s not just Sievers who is horrified by this scam. “Who does that?” users of “X” want to know. “You can’t accept that.” Some people in the comments are calling for an explicit approach because there is neither a lack of technology nor a legal situation. This is a special type of identity theft.

ZDF presenter Christian Sievers was the victim of a fake video. A new audio track was placed over an excerpt from the “Heute Journal” using AI. In it, Sievers advertises an investment platform. © Jana Kay/dpa

And this is where things get tricky. Media people not only risk their reputation, but also the trust they have earned over many years from their TV viewers. Sievers looks, according to a report from the FAZ First and foremost, platforms like Facebook have a duty to deal with this type of disinformation. “Otherwise it will be a problem not just for TV presenters, but for all of us.”

Tagesschau spokesman André Schünke also recently became a dubious advertising video on Facebook. Schünke advertises quick money in the fake video. Siever’s employer, the ZFD, has reacted to the fraud and explains on its website how to do it Tricks of videos made with AI were generated. Actress and singer Selena Gomez admits that the use of AI scares her. She recently described an AI cover of her voice as “creepy.” (sthe)