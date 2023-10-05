WA few days before the state elections in Bavaria, the CSU is still clearly in the lead according to the current ZDF “Political Barometer”. In a survey published on Thursday evening by the Elections Research Group, Prime Minister Markus Söder’s party gained one percentage point in the “Sunday question” compared to the previous week and ended up at 37 percent. This would roughly match the result of the 2018 state election (37.2 percent).

However, the values ​​of the coalition partner Free Voters (15 percent) and the opposition parties Greens (16 percent), AfD (14 percent) and SPD (9 percent) remain unchanged compared to the previous week. According to the survey, the FDP would not be represented in the state parliament with 3 percent (minus 1).

However, according to “Politbarometer”, many voters are undecided. 28 percent of those surveyed do not yet know who they want to vote for. For the representative survey, 1,209 randomly selected voters in Bavaria were interviewed by telephone and online from October 4th to 5th.

Election surveys are generally always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. The research group indicates a statistical margin of error of two to three percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.