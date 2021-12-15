Home page world

From: Patrick Mayer

Emotional ZDF interview: Joshua Kimmich from FC Bayern. © Screenshot ZDF

In a memorable ZDF interview, Joshua Kimmich from FC Bayern speaks in detail about his corona infection. He wants to be vaccinated and also addresses his critics.

Update from December 13th: Now he has received praise from Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. “The decision to vaccinate Joshua Kimmich deserves respect,” wrote the SPD politician on Twitter. “He was never a lateral thinker and just hesitated too long.”

CSU boss Markus Söder was also happy there: “That is a good decision. Joshua Kimmich takes responsibility. Every new vaccination is a contribution to the fight against the pandemic, “said Bavaria’s Prime Minister.

First report from December 12th: Munich – Joshua Kimmich from FC Bayern Munich has publicly faced his critics in the corona pandemic – once again. The 26-year-old national player, who did not get vaccinated and then contracted the coronavirus, gave an emotional and memorable interview to ZDF’s “sports report”.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern): National player speaks emotionally about corona infection

The Bundesliga star spoke about corona vaccinations, criticism from the team of the German record champions – and his salary cuts on Säbener Strasse in Munich. Merkur.de wrote passages of the ZDF interview. Joshua Kimmich spoke (dar) about …

… his infection with the coronavirus. Kimmich: “In general, of course, it was a very, very difficult time for me. I was lucky that the course of my illness was relatively mild. I had few symptoms. Of course I didn’t taste or smell anything. Unfortunately, during the final examination with the CT, it was found that I still have a little fluid in my lungs. And that I have to calm down for another ten days and only then can I get back into training. That means that I cannot do any intensive training yet, because otherwise there is a risk that it will be heartbreaking and that you will suffer longer consequences. But if I take it easy for ten days, as I said, there should be no further consequences. “

In the video: vaccination change at Bayern star Joshua Kimmich

… the time in quarantine and with the infection. Kimmich: “Of course it wasn’t nice. I had been in quarantine for two weeks before that. One week at a time as a contact person. And then on the last day of my quarantine I got the positive test. So of course I hoped that I would have a mild course and that I would not suffer any consequential damage. “

Joshua Kimmich: Bayern star changes opinion on corona vaccinations

.. the reasons why he did not get vaccinated. Kimmich: “For a long time I have seen risks with both the disease and the vaccination. I thought that if I followed the appropriate measures, I could protect myself from the disease. By being tested every three days, I was able to rule out any danger to everyone else. What was important to me. In the end, I felt it myself and noticed, especially now in the fourth wave, when the incidences rise again, that you cannot influence whether you come into contact with the virus or not through your own behavior. We then had one or the other case in the team. Which is why I then had to be in quarantine. And then I realized: ‘You don’t have it in your own hands.’ “

… whether he wanted to be vaccinated. Kimmich: “Yes. I even had a vaccination appointment during my second quarantine as a contact person. I made an appointment with the doctor, unfortunately the illness came first. “

I even had a vaccination appointment.

… whether he is now against Corona vaccinated. Kimmich: “Now it’s the first time that I’m considered recovered. This status lasts for a certain period of time. Then, when it’s recommended and the time comes, I’ll get vaccinated. (…) Of course it would have been better to get vaccinated earlier. For many reasons. There are many good reasons to get vaccinated. First and foremost to protect yourself so that you don’t get infected. I can say with certainty that then I would not have had to be in quarantine as a contact person. It was difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns. That’s why I was undecided for so long. That’s why I couldn’t make the decision at the time and first had to go through what I’ve been through now. In retrospect, I would make the decision to vaccinate earlier. “

Joshua Kimmich: Bayern star had a guilty conscience towards Munich colleagues

… guilty conscience towards team-mates? Kimmich: “The guilty conscience is definitely there. First and foremost, of course, to my family, who had to listen to a lot. But of course also to my team-mates. I was then the one who sat at home and missed those highlight games. The one who couldn’t help the team. I let the team down just as well. Not by getting infected. But because I missed a week twice because I was a contact person. That would not have happened with a vaccination. “

… any criticism from the FC Bayern team? Kimmich: “Not criticism. We talked about it openly and honestly, with one or two teammates. You asked. At the end of the day, it is each individual’s decision what to accept. On the other hand, I could understand that you get annoyed when a teammate is missing when important games are coming up. “

Bayern star in focus: Joshua Kimmich (right) in an interview with ZDF. © Screenshot ZDF

… about the salary cuts by FC Bayern. Kimmich: “I can absolutely understand that. There are no two opinions on the subject. That was the club’s right, and they made use of it. That’s why you have to accept that. “

Joshua Kimmich: Bayern star turns to critics after corona infection

… understanding for criticism of him. Kimmich: “Absolutely. I can understand and understand any factual criticism. Especially now, when the incidences are rising again significantly. Still, I have to say, some limits have been exceeded. I had the feeling that there was one or the other who tried to make a name for themselves through this discussion. That was not always just objective criticism. And it wasn’t always just about criticizing indecision. My concern is not to justify this indecision or my decision. It’s perfectly fine for me to be criticized. It was to be expected. I have to endure that too. It’s difficult when it goes beyond that. In my case, a lot of personal information leaked out and was then played there. It was then that they drove to my home village and rang my parents’ doorbell. Tried to get her in front of the camera. My uncles. My aunts. They went to the inns in the village and tried to interview the people there. In front of the church. In fact, the press was there at my grandfather’s funeral. And then I ask myself the question, where is the limit? How do we want to deal with one another in our society. We always speak of respect, tolerance, openness. And these are values ​​that I missed extremely in my discussion. Limits were exceeded, where some jumped on the bandwagon to make a name for themselves, to use the whole discussion for themselves. I absolutely condemn that. ” (pm)