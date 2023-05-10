Et is a horror story being told here, but it is not fictional. The ZDF documentary “Confessions of a neo-Nazi” shows in three parts the story of a dropout from the neo-Nazi scene and, based on this, how right-wing extremist groups in Germany and Austria have positioned themselves.

Witnesses like the protagonist, who is well connected in the scene and is believed to have been involved in crimes himself, are rare. The danger for someone who unpacks is great. “Michael”, as he is called in the film, therefore remains anonymous. In order to make him appear, the team around author Dennis Leiffels chooses an unusual narrative form: It turns “Michael” into an avatar, a character, like in a computer game. The scenes and people he reports on are also digitally recreated. Production and research – checking an anonymous source, assuring the validity of its narrative – are disclosed. We not only see the virtual “Michael”, but also the production in the studio. The result takes getting used to. The constant assurance of how often the film team checked and followed up, how many files they went through, how many people they spoke to, gets a little annoying in the long run. But the reasons for this are understandable. The explosiveness of what is shown here justifies the procedure.

Indoctrinated from a young age

The first episode is about Michael’s youth, growing up with a grandfather who never left the Second World War and still meets comrades from the Wehrmacht. He makes it clear to the grandson: “You have to be ready for action when the enemy comes.” Michael learns this readiness for action in folkish youth camps, where he makes his first contacts in the scene, which soon forms his entire social environment. Episodes 2 and 3 describe his involvement in right-wing networks and mafia-like structures in which weapons are traded, which Michael also smuggles at some point.

Interviews complement the protagonist’s memories and tie them into the events of the past decades. The documentation not only gives an insight into a subculture, with its music, its social and economic structures. It recapitulates recent history. Not everything you learn here is new. Anyone who follows Germany’s present and recent past with keen eyes should know the dangers posed by right-wing extremism. But to have all the crimes called up again in a total of one and a half hours hits you: the NSU murders, the murder of Walter Lübke, the attacks in Munich, Halle and Hanau, right-wing extremist chat groups with the police, weapons depots and all the lesser-known ones right-wing extremist crimes (according to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, in 2021 it was an average of 55 per day). Who can deny that the terror we fear comes mainly from the right?







Right Brotherhoods

It must be shocking what is happening here and also that so many acts were not prevented. That the authorities failed and people who tried to uncover structures and crimes were left alone. They, such as the lawyer Seda Başay-Yıldız or the former police officer Uwe Sailer, have their say in the documentary. When the Office for the Protection of the Constitution did not follow up on Sailer’s leads to the right-wing extremist network “Object 21”, he continued to investigate on his own – and was right. Michael was also in contact with “Object 21”. He also talks about another network, a brotherhood from Thuringia, the Turons. While its Austrian counterpart has largely been dismantled, the Thuringian group still exists. Michael believes: She also deals in weapons.

The three-part ends with an assessment shared by all interviewees: Right-wing extremism is willing to use violence and has the means and structures to implement this violence. If we do nothing, the next attack will happen. Real life horror doesn’t stop when you look the other way.

Confessions of a neo-Nazitoday at 10.15 p.m. on ZDF, available in the media library.