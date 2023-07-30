Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Jan Böhmermann called the CDU “Nazis with substance”. Now ZDF is comfortable with a little distancing, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

In the world of public service broadcasting, some things are easy as pie. “Björn Höcke, Alice Weidel, Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder have something in common: they are right-wing,” the adolescents recently learned from the ARD/ZDF youth channel Wireless. Unfortunately, the shock of the derailment and the apology due from ARD boss Kai Gniffke (SPD) did not last long.

This weekend, for a change, ZDF had to distance itself from its moderator Jan Böhmermann – whose tweet, in which he insulted the CDU, based on a Merz statement, as “Nazis with substance”, was “not related to a Production of the ZDF”. “Don’t worry, as things stand at present, the Nazis with substance probably only want to work with the Nazis at the municipal level,” Böhmermann tweeted. Some thought it was funny. In any case, they didn’t want to make a real apology in Mainz.

The public broadcasters have a political list

The fact that Germany’s public service television has a significant party-political bias is likely to have escaped the attention of very few of its “customers”. In the bubble of the broadcasting companies, which is lavishly supplied with fee-payer money, too many have disconnected from the reality of life of less privileged citizens.

But such a degree of fee-financed political agitation is difficult to convey, even to experienced viewers who have learned to ignore some nuances (and some gender pauses). It’s annoying that a star ZDF moderator badly defames the Union, it’s outrageous that he’s playing down the real Nazis at the same time. And it’s pretty stupid to expect that the ridiculed Prime Ministers will just nod off the additional financial needs that the broadcasters complain about next time.

George Anastasiadis