fEggs, internships, love, studies, relationships – for many it gets complicated in “fat and fat” in their early thirties. When the pleasure principle drive, which had worked flawlessly up to that point, starts to stutter and gets at war with the question “Why?”. When young people you meet at dawn buying alcohol at the gas station address you, as in the episode “Forever”. Not even the boastful hint that one is on the way to a sex party works with the kids. They find Jaksch’s (Jakob Schreier) shirt hot, but not his tired posture.

Jaksch’s companion Svenia (Svenia Bayer) is also waiting. Anything else happening today? So far, the swinger adventure together has been so-so. No sign of sex. First they both chatted in front of the location all night, then Jaksch ran out of tobacco, then it got light and Svenia talked about the guy she is with now and who proposed to her six weeks later. Jaksch finds it crass or disturbing, at least worth talking about. The two roam through Munich, are served coffee with a shot out of the window of an illegally operated senior citizens’ pub, inside the post seems to be going off. Somehow Svenia and Jaksch no longer know what they actually wanted at the casual event. Or know it all too well in the most smug way. Do something crazy. prove something. When talking about it, it becomes more and more stuffy. Like mom and dad in fishnet gear by Beate Uhse. So let? Or go extra? It remains complicated. The store is probably already closed.

Search for meaning in everyday chaos

The first season of the comedy “Fett und Fett”, originally conceived as a web series by Chiara Grabmayr and Jakob Schreier, ran three years ago and received a Grimme nomination, among other things. In the first six episodes, Jaksch and his friend Bulli (Bulgan Molor-Erdene) met a wide variety of people in their search for meaning in Munich and Berlin, whose individual stories led to narrative aberrations. At the beginning of the six episodes of the second season, things are going really well for Jaksch. With the architect Amara (Samira El Ouassil), he has an absolute dream woman as a girlfriend, despite, as he thinks, the first signs of physical deterioration in himself. Unfortunately, she wants him to meet her husband, the constantly smiling photographer Georg (Philipp Mühlbauer), at a vernissage. Enthusiasm looks different. Even if Jaksch is a fan of her marriage blog “Brutalistic Architecture in Italy”. He breaks up.

See also Find out how to help or donate to victims in Recife

start video

series trailer

:



Fat and fat season 2



Video: ZDF, image: ZDF and Nikolas Tusl



Those who do not belong to the cohort of the early thirties shown here may be more nostalgic about the anti-hero portrait of Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” or a dramaturgy on side tracks à la “Tristram Shandy” when it comes to “Fat und Fett” and the protagonists instead of lifestyle and diagnosis of the times ” think. In any case, the connections are obvious. Of course, the form resembles an approvingly filmed “laber podcast” in which Jaksch and Bulli invite all kinds of guests. The humor does not rely on punchlines, but always turns the corner in word and deed.







Jaksch, who as a dramaturgy assistant is finally able to use his theater studies degree, temporarily exhausts his creativity by talking about a long-haired wig on the head of the main male actor in Chekhov’s “Three Sisters”. His own piece does not get beyond the title (Intoxication? The noise? In the intoxication? Bold, italics, what font size?). At his uncle’s funeral in the Bavarian backwater, cousin Flo (Anton Fatoni Schneider) shows him the life of the former village youth: gambling, shooting down drones, fast food, shooting amateur porn. Also no alternative. The alternative of the alternative? No idea. But if he misses the bus, Jaksch still calls Mama Evi (Eva Schreier).

Bulli, who is having a hard time separating from his girlfriend, meets a completely screwed-up American woman on a respiratory therapy trip at a drug-intoxicated dance party in the episode “Fall Apart”. On a day-to-day basis, she is an attorney for mergers and joint ventures. Unbelievable. “Fett und Fett” is based on the premise that everything always turns out differently in the end and that above all the exciting is boring and the familiar is surprising, haphazard comedy with depth. Not just for people in their early thirties.







Six new editions of fat and fat start tomorrow, every Tuesday at 9.45 p.m. in double episodes on ZDFneo. All episodes are available in the ZDF media library.