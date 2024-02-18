Zdenek Zeman undergoes heart surgery, 4 bypasses for the Pescara coach

Successful operation for Zdenek Zeman, today at the Pierangeli clinic in Pescara. The Bohemian coach has had 4 coronary bypasses implanted and will have to rest until the end of the season.

Zeman will have to stay away from the fields for over 4 months. And the Abruzzo team could therefore change technique in view of the season finale: president Sebastiani, according to forzapescara.com, is in negotiations with Delio Rossi.

The 64-year-old guided Foggia to the Serie C play-off final last summer, only to then lose in the final against Lecco.